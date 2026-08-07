Nehawu demands probe into staff intimidation, governance, financial abuse claims at Fort Cox

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Serious allegations of irregular appointments, alleged financial abuse, intimidation and targeting of employees, resulting in the resignation of several senior managers, have emerged in one of the province's agricultural schools, Fort Cox.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has called for an independent investigation into the governance of the Fort Cox Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute, citing a string of allegations ranging from irregular appointments and financial abuse to intimidation of staff.

The union has also called for the precautionary suspension of the institution’s principal while the investigation is under way, saying the measure is necessary to protect the integrity of the process and prevent witness intimidation.

In a letter submitted to the college council, Nehawu alleges irregular appointments to the positions of principal and deputy director-general, interference in recruitment processes, the questionable appointment of a retired chief financial officer and the misuse of institutional resources for the principal’s personal benefit.

The union further alleges abuse of disciplinary and labour processes, including interference with employees’ salaries, benefits and contractual rights.

It also raised concerns that the Centre for Entrepreneurship, Incubation and Rural Development may have operated outside the governance and financial accountability requirements of the Public Finance Management Act.

At this stage, everything is under control and any suggestions to the contrary are regretted. — Sidney Fadi

According to the union, the institution has become characterised by intimidation, fear and deteriorating labour relations, leading to the resignation of several senior managers.

“Nehawu emphasises that such a suspension is not a finding of guilt but a recognised governance measure to protect the integrity of the investigation and ensure that witnesses can cooperate freely without fear of intimidation or victimisation.

“Nehawu calls on the College council, the executive authority and all relevant oversight institutions to act decisively and ensure that all allegations are independently investigated and that anyone found to have acted unlawfully or contrary to good governance principles is held accountable in accordance with the law,” the union said.

Responding to Dispatch questions, council deputy chairperson Sidney Fadi said the council noted “with regret that Nehawu deemed it necessary to take this matter to the public while council is still at the initial stage of gathering and verifying information to determine whether the allegations can be substantiated or disproved”.

Fadi said the issues raised “are contractual in nature between the employer and the employee. As such, they are subject to confidentiality which limits the level of detail that council can disclose at this stage”.

He said the matter was receiving “the seriousness and urgency it deserves”.

“We can confirm that at the request of both the PSA [Public Servants Association] and Nehawu, the council met with the unions on July 24 2026 where they formally presented their concerns.

“Following these engagements, council resolved to broaden its consultation process by engaging the management, the SRC [Student Representative Council] and the staff. These consultation meetings were concluded.”

He said it would be inappropriate for the council to comment further until it had completed its deliberations and reached a formal decision.

“We trust you will appreciate our obligation to protect the integrity of the process while ensuring that any decision taken is fair, lawful and informed.

“Due processes that involve the department’s political and administrative leadership will kick in for a proper and conclusive way forward.

“Meanwhile, the above leadership is consulted every step of the way.

“At this stage, everything is under control and any suggestions to the contrary are regretted.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Dispatch