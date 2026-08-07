Social development now blamed for teachers’ qualification problems

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A controversial state-funded training programme that promised to equip early childhood development practitioners with recognised qualifications has left dozens of Eastern Cape teachers in limbo, with the department of education now distancing itself from the initiative and placing responsibility on the department of social development. Picture: 123RF

A controversial state-funded training programme that promised to equip early childhood development (ECD) practitioners with recognised qualifications has left dozens of Eastern Cape teachers in limbo, with the education department now distancing itself from the initiative and placing responsibility on the social development department, which oversaw ECD at the time.

The clarification comes after an internal audit identified 66 practitioners affected by problems relating to qualifications obtained through the Qondisa Programme, which has come under scrutiny amid allegations that it was not properly accredited, leaving some teachers unable to secure permanent employment despite years of service.

The programme ran in 2007 across the province, with the first cohort graduating a year later.

The department concluded its province-wide audit following complaints from practitioners who claimed they were denied permanent appointments after the South African Council for Educators (SACE) raised concerns about qualifications obtained through the programme.

Many had hoped to benefit from the department’s recent move to absorb qualified ECD practitioners into permanent Post Level 1 positions after years of working on annual contracts and receiving stipends.

However, some were unable to complete the process after encountering difficulties with SACE registration linked to their NQF Level 4 qualifications obtained through the programme.

It is very important that we highlight that after the sector professionalised ECD, we inherited problems that were coming from social development — Provincial chief director for corporate services Lukhanyo Sidiya

Permanent employment is subject to SACE registration.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Mandla Makupula Institute in KuGompo City this week, provincial chief director for corporate services Lukhanyo Sidiya said the department’s investigation found 66 affected practitioners despite hundreds undertaking the programme nearly two decades ago.

Sidiya said the department inherited the problem when the ECD function was transferred from social development.

“It is very important that we highlight that after the sector professionalised ECD, we inherited problems that were coming from social development because the ECD function was mainly implemented by social development.

“So many NGOs wanted to be part of the ECD programme, but as a department we decided to professionalise.

“Some of the private NGOs implementing the programme were found not to be accredited by the relevant sector responsible for qualifications aligned to the department of education.”

She said the issue only emerged after the department created 870 permanent ECD posts.

The audit identified affected practitioners in the Amathole East, Alfred Nzo East and Chris Hani West districts.

“We have discovered 66 practitioners whose certificates do not have NQF-aligned status.

“The decision that must be made is to assist those ECD practitioners to obtain relevant qualifications because we cannot appoint them if they do not meet the requirements for appointment in the department,” Sidiya said.

The provincial department of social development referred questions back to the education department, stating it was their programme.

Earlier this week, the Dispatch reported on a Mthatha teacher who has spent almost 30 years in the classroom but was devastated after discovering that the qualification she obtained through the Qondisa Programme was allegedly not accredited.

Another teacher from Nqamakhwe said she was among 191 practitioners earmarked for permanent appointment in the Amathole East district before learning that her NQF Level 4 certificate was regarded as unaccredited.

She rejected the department’s claim that the programme fell under social development.

“We never dealt with social development since we started with ECD.

“The NQF Level 4 and even Level 5 qualifications were an initiative of the department of education all the way up to diploma level. They are lying, there is no such thing,” she said.

She claimed participants signed contracts with the education department and attended training at education district offices, including in Butterworth.

“We used to sleep at the department of education’s district offices in Gcuwa.

“What they can do now is assist us through a recognition of prior learning process with the relevant SETA and stop running away from us,” she said.

Recognition of prior learning (RPL) is an assessment process that evaluates a person’s existing skills and work experience against the requirements of a formal National Qualifications Framework qualification, allowing successful candidates to earn credits or, in some cases, a qualification without repeating training.

The proposal was also backed by Sadtu, which said the department should first establish exactly what went wrong with the programme before determining how affected practitioners could be assisted.

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