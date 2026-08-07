Vigilance urged as hippo spoor found outside Port Alfred

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A hippo spoor alongside a size 11 boot, as seen along the Shaw Park Road. Picture: SUPPLIED

Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and report any sightings of a hippo roaming in the Shaw Park area near Port Alfred following the confirmation of a hippo spoor on the Shaw Park Road.

In a media release late Thursday, Ndlambe spokesperson TK Mtiki said the municipality was engaging with relevant authorities to ensure appropriate and humane management of the situation.

“Following the heavy rains in recent months, there has been an increase in hippo presence around the Fish River mouth area,” Mtiki told the Dispatch’s sister publication, The Talk of the Town.

“It is presumed that the animal[s] originated from this river system. Current indication suggest a single hippo, though this cannot be confirmed at present.”

Mtiki said the municipality was engaging with relevant authorities, including the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA), and the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism (DEDEAT), to ensure appropriate and humane handling of the situation.

“The matter is being treated with consideration for public safety and environmental responsibility. The Municipality, together with ECPTA and DEDEAT will act in the most humane and effective manner possible,” Mtiki said.

The municipality called upon farmers, landowners and local residents to report any sightings immediately to Mark Dixon of Ndlambe municipality on 074-634-4072.

The public are requested to observe the following:

Safety first: Hippos are dangerous when cornered. Do not approach the animal and never position yourself between it and water.

Report immediately: Share sightings as soon as possible (see number above). Hippos cover large distances quickly and outdated information may hinder an effective response.

Check water sources: Farmers are requested to monitor dams and rivers on their properties;

Do not intervene: Do not act directly against the animal. Instead cooperate with municipal officials and conservation authorities.

The spoor was seen midway between the turnoff from the R72 and the Shaw Park Country Club.

Hippos can run at speeds of up to 30km/h. A local wildlife expert, who preferred to remain anonymous, said because hippos are nocturnal, they are not expected to move around during the day, making spotting them during daylight hours highly unlikely.

However, hippos are known to cover vast distances quickly, making timeous reporting critical in containing the situation.

Talk of the Town