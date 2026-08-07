What’s your art worth? A specialist helps metro residents find out

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The Ann Bryant Art Gallery was buzzing on Wednesday as residents gathered with some of their prized collectibles in the hope of finding out their worth.

Fine art auction house Strauss & Co visited KuGompo City for the first time since 2019, inviting residents to bring in paintings and other antiques for a professional valuation.

Senior art specialist Ian Hunter spent the day assessing these works, mainly 19th-century European art as well as some paintings from 20th-century South Africa.

“We never really know what we’ll see on valuation day,” Hunter said.

“Today I’ve seen British and European artworks, some from the early 1800s.

“And I’ve seen quite a few South African paintings, mostly 20th century.

“We’ve taken in some lovely works by Walter Battiss, as well as a wide cross-section of painters from all over the world.”

Hunter, representing Strauss & Co on an evaluation trip from Mossel Bay to KuGompo and Gqeberha, said the purpose of the event was straightforward.

“To assist people with artworks that they’ve either bought or inherited, to establish an idea of value at auction,” he said.

We’ve taken in some lovely works by Walter Battiss, as well as a wide cross-section of painters from all over the world. — Art specialist Ian Hunter

Hunter said several factors influenced an artwork’s value.

“Quality, rarity and the reputation that the artist has generated in their lifetime.

“Take someone like George Pemba. He spent the best part of 60 years making artworks, so there are certain periods of his work which are more desirable.

“We use the dates [of paintings] and the subject to arrive at values.”

Among those seeking valuations was Myrtle Fleming, who has been collecting art for about 12 years.

She brought pieces that she and her late husband had acquired together.

“We bought this one at a gallery down the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal. My husband liked it. He died 11½ years ago,” she said.

After being told the valuation of the artwork, she laughed, saying: “They said it’s not worth all that much, but it’s nice to know; I’m not going to worry about it.”

While some visitors waiting for their artworks to be assessed said they would consider selling if the price was right, others said their pieces would remain in the family regardless of their value.

Chris Ehlers, 72, said he usually kept artworks for a few years before selling some of them.

“I will be sad to see it go, but you can’t hang on to it forever. You just keep your favourites,” he said of the painting he had brought for evaluation.

None of the people interviewed were willing to disclose the valuations they received after meeting Hunter, though they were all happy to pay the R20 fee charged per valuation.

Whether their art had appreciated or depreciated in value, Hunter said he hoped the visitors left with more than just a price.

“It’s about understanding what you have, whether you keep it, sell it or pass it on.”

Daily Dispatch