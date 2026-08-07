‘You kill people as if you’re killing flies’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murder accused Aphiwe Ndende has continued to berate alleged Lusikisiki massacre mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, accusing him of making a mockery of the bereaved families’ suffering and urging him to “be human”, show remorse and take responsibility for the bloodbath.

Ndende made the emotional appeal on Thursday, during his second day of testimony in the Mthatha High Court sitting in Lusikisiki.

Judge Richard Brooks is hearing evidence on the September 2024 massacre in which 18 unarmed people, most of them women, were gunned down at Ngobozana village.

A two-month-old baby boy survived the attack in which his mother was killed.

The mass shooting orphaned several children, wiped out some families and left others mourning multiple relatives.

Ndamase, whom the state alleges orchestrated the massacre and the separate killing of an ANC politician, was serving a life sentence for murder and robbery in Mthatha’s Wellington prison at the time.

He has denied involvement and is representing himself in court.

Ndende, who admitted to his own involvement in the killings but said he acted under threats from Ndamase, told the court the alleged gang leader had treated him as “nothing but a slave and a toy” and ruled through fear.

“Mr Ndamase, stop making jokes about the pain of the people of Ngobozana.

“We have killed many innocent people because of you and your passion for killing people.

“You kill people as if you are killing flies.

“You are heartless and have no regard for human life.

“You only think of yourself as if you are the only breathing person on Earth,” Ndende said.

“You and us left children orphaned, people widowed.

“We brutally murdered their loved ones, snatched breadwinners and left [the victims’ families] with nothing but deep wounds and broken hearts, a pain that they will endure for the rest of their lives because of your cruelty.”

Convicted murderer Mzukisi Ndamase is alleged to have masterminded the Lusikisiki massacre while in prison. Picture: LULAMILE FENI/ FILE (LULAMILE FENI)

Ndende said watching heartbroken relatives attend the trial continued to torment him.

On Wednesday, he broke down in court while apologising to the bereaved families, affected community members and traditional leaders, saying he wished he could turn back time.

He repeated on Thursday that he had taken part in the crimes out of fear, alleging that Ndamase controlled him and other accused through intimidation.

“I am still very scared of Ndamase, knowing how cruel he is.

“He kills all those who undermine his authority and all those who dare disobey his orders.

“We were trapped in his oppression; we were nothing but his slaves. He is a feared warlord,” Ndende said.

“But I have made the decision to sacrifice myself and [accept] whatever can happen.

“The people of Ngobozana and the whole country want to know why so many people were brutally murdered, what the motive was and who was behind this bloodbath.

“Mzukisi Ndamase is the man who orchestrated the killings.

“I still want to know myself what the true reason was that Ndamase wanted us to kill so many people.

I still want to know myself what the true reason was that Ndamase wanted us to kill so many people. — Murder accused Aphiwe Ndende

“Now we are in a mess because of him and families are grieving.”

Ndende described co-accused Songezo Vuma, 23, as Ndamase’s alleged enforcer.

“Vuma was brutal, ensuring all the orders of Ndamase were carried out exactly as instructed,” he said.

Ndamase rejected Ndende’s evidence on Thursday and denied any involvement in either the Lusikisiki killings or the murder of ANC leader Mncedisi Gijana.

During his cross-examination of Ndende, Ndamase said: “The people who were killed here were killed by yourselves.

“It was you who carried AK-47s, killing people while I was languishing in jail.

“I am not involved in any of these offences.

“So, I will not regret anything or be remorseful for anything. Stop involving me,” Ndamase said.

He dismissed Ndende’s emotional apology to the victims’ families as an act.

“If you were genuine, you should have apologised a long time ago.

“Sisa Gijana, the brother of Mncedisi Gijana, broke down while testifying about the brutal murder of his brother, whom he described as a breadwinner.

“You never apologised to him. Instead, you kept pleading not guilty.

“Now, in the middle of the trial, you are pretending to be remorseful. Stop acting and fooling the court,” Ndamase said.

Ndende responded that he had waited until taking the witness stand to apologise directly to the families and tell the court what had happened.

Six men — Ndamase, Ndende, Siphosoxolo “BG” Myekethe, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu — have all pleaded not guilty.

In total, they face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder, though Nomdlembu only faces charges of unlawful possession firearms and ammunition, while Myekethe has not been charged in connection with the murder of Gijana.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch