ANC mourns Alfred Nzo activist killed in ambush

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Police are investigating the killing of ANC leader in the Alfred Nzo region, Nelisile Xolo

The ANC Alfred Nzo region said it is mourning the death of Nelisile Xolo, who was killed in an ambush on Friday night.

According to a statement issued on Saturday, Xolo was accosted by an unknown gunman who shot him multiple times.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including the motive behind the attack. No further details are known at this stage.

The ANC described Xolo as a longtime activist who devoted his life to the liberation struggle. He served as a former regional chairperson of the ANCYL in the Alfred Nzo region.

At the time of his death, Xolo was the district treasurer of SACP and ANC branch chairperson of Nonqulana branch in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela subregion.

“He committed his life to the liberation struggle until his very last days,” said the statement. “His youthful days were defined by his radical stance and defiance against injustice.”

The ANC extended its “heartfelt condolences” to Xolo’s family and comrades, including his wife and children.

“May his revolutionary soul rest in eternal peace.”

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch