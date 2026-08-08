Bills ‘taking food from our mouths’, say pensioners

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Elderly residents of Montrose, a former retirement home in Southernwood, say rising levies, electricity charges and geyser costs are eating into their already stretched social grants. Picture: MFUNDO PILISO

For many residents at Montrose, a former retirement home in Southernwood in KuGompo City, what should be a time of peace and security has become a daily struggle to survive.

With about 23 residents living at the block of flats, pensioners say rising levies, electricity charges and geyser costs are eating into their already stretched social grants, forcing some to give up basic necessities such as meat and leaving others worried about how they will afford medical care.

Residents told the Go!&Express they now paid R1,000 for electricity, receiving 156 units, while those sharing a timed geyser forked out R850, and single residents paid R730.

Two residents who purchased life rights more than a decade ago, said the monthly costs had become unbearable.

A detailed media inquiry was sent to Glynis de Kock, the executive director of the East London Senior Citizens Association (ELSCA), which is responsible for Montrose.

In her written response, De Kock said the matters referred to had already been “discussed and clarified with the residents on numerous occasions”.

De Kock said: “As these matters are currently sub judice and form part of proceedings before the high court under case number 2026-140639, the ELSCA is not in a position to comment further or engage in public discussion regarding them.

“Should you nevertheless decide to publish any article relating to these matters, we trust that it will be fair, balanced and factually accurate, taking into account the pending court proceedings.

“ELSCA expressly reserves all of its rights in respect of any publication that is false, misleading or defamatory.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one resident who bought life rights to her apartment for R75,000 in 2004, said she and her 88-year-old partner were struggling to make ends meet.

“There’s a monthly levy and it’s supposed to cover maintenance and all sorts of things.

“Now what I’m paying is close to R3,900,” she said.

“I pay an ombud levy as well, which I’ve asked them to take off because I get a Sassa grant.”

They didn’t even tell us they were putting the electricity up. We only found out when we bought our next coupons — Montrose resident

Her partner, who also asked not to be identified, said even with his own social grant, the couple could no longer keep up with the escalating costs.

“We can’t live like this.

“We are paying too much for retired people.

“We have raised this with the management of the home, but to no avail.”

Another resident, who also purchased life rights more than a decade ago, said she had stopped buying meat altogether because she simply could not afford it.

The 76-year-old said her weekly grocery bill used to be about R800, but rising expenses had forced her to cut it down to about R300.

“That money is just for buying basics now because of the expensive electricity costs,” she said.

“Usually, it’s just bread, rice, the occasional toilet paper and cooked meals from local retailers but I don’t buy meat.

“These payments are actually taking food from our mouths.”

She also claimed residents were never informed that electricity tariffs would increase.

“They didn’t even tell us they were putting the electricity up.

“We only found out when we bought our next coupons.”

Another resident said the financial pressure extended beyond food.

“It’s very difficult. I have to take an e-hailing taxi service if I want to go anywhere, or I have to order in, which means more costs again.”

For one 78-year-old resident, who has lived at Montrose home with his 76-year-old wife for more than ten years, the financial burden is compounded by ill health.

The pensioner, who is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, said he worried constantly about paying for medical care while trying to keep up with Montrose’s monthly costs.

“I don’t even have money for meat for the house.

“Money … nothing. It all goes to these levies and to the geyser.

“I’m going to see the doctor again next month. It’s putting strain on the family.”

Residents are now calling for urgent intervention and greater transparency over Montrose’s levies and utility charges, saying pensioners living on fixed incomes cannot continue absorbing escalating costs.

For many elderly residents, the fear is no longer just about rising bills — it is about whether they can afford their next meal.

Go!&Express