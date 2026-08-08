Norwegian ambassador hears inspiring stories of resilience in visit to girls’ soccer programme

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Women’s Month should be more than a celebration of women’s achievements — it must also be about equipping young girls to break the cycle of gender-based violence and inequality.

That was the message after Norwegian ambassador to South Africa Anne Kristiansen visited Masimanyane Women’s Rights International’s girls’ football programme in KuGompo City on Sunday to mark Women’s Month and witness how sport is being used to empower young women.

Though wet weather forced the cancellation of the Ibhola Ekhatywayo Ngamantombazana (Girls’ Soccer) Festival at the Bunkers Hill Sports Ground, the day instead became one of dialogue as the ambassador met young participants who shared personal stories of overcoming trauma, violence and adversity.

Supported by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in SA, the programme forms part of Masimanyane’s efforts to use sport to promote gender equality, challenge harmful social norms that fuel gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), and create safe spaces where young people can heal, build confidence and become future leaders.

Kristiansen said the visit highlighted the importance of investing in girls as part of the fight against GBVF.

“I’m here to see the work in practice and tell that story about the amazing work that’s going on here back home,” she said.

“I think it’s important to show that when there’s solidarity between countries and between people, we see the results.”

She described the girls’ confidence and resilience as inspiring.

“It was heart-warming to talk to these girls and see what impact this programme has had on their lives.

“Their confidence when they stood up and spoke about their challenges was inspiring.

“You can tell they are going to have a better start in life because of this work.”

Masimanyane founder Dr Lesley-Ann Foster said the football programme had evolved into a platform for tackling violence against women and children while promoting gender equality.

“It started as a soccer programme, but we asked ourselves how we could integrate our work on violence against women into sport.

“Working with young girls and boys is important because it gives us the opportunity to influence attitudes and behaviours at an early age,” she said.

Foster said many of the girls had overcome significant personal challenges through the programme.

“One of the girls shared that she had been raped. We didn’t even know her story.

“Others spoke about violence in their homes, drug abuse, parents struggling with alcoholism and the anger they carried.

“Through this programme they have found a different outlook on life and a renewed sense of hope.”

Despite the rain cancelling the football matches, the three participating teams spent the day interacting with the ambassador and other guests.

Foster said the programme had also benefited from the involvement of former Banyana Banyana player Lelethu Nguta, whose mentorship had inspired some participants to pursue football at club level in Gqeberha.

Speaking on behalf of Buffalo City Metro, councillor Yomelela Tyali said Women’s Month should serve as a reminder that the struggle for gender equality was far from over.

“As we celebrate Women’s Month, we do more than honour the achievements of women.

“We recommit ourselves to the ongoing struggle for equality, dignity and empowerment.

“Despite the progress made, many women continue to face challenges ranging from economic exclusion and unemployment to gender-based violence and unequal access to opportunities,” he said.

Tyali said the visit also strengthened ties between Buffalo City Metro and Norway in areas including gender equality, women’s economic empowerment, youth development, skills training, sustainable local economic development, climate resilience and good governance.

He praised Masimanyane for its longstanding work supporting survivors of abuse and advocating for social justice.

“For many years, Masimanyane has been at the forefront of the fight against gender-based violence and social injustice.

“Through its programmes and advocacy work, the organisation has become a beacon of hope for countless women, children and vulnerable members of our communities,” he said.

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