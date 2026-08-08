Spring tide reveals sheer beauty of garden in the sea

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A picture taken at Queensbury Bay, backlit by an early sunrise.

“What is this life if, full of care, we have no time to stand and stare.” Leisure, a poem by WH Davies.

Well, I did have the time. I had just eaten breakfast with my friends Trevor and Howard at The Musclecracker Cafe, and I was driving round the back of Gonubie Point towards Black Rock and I noticed that the tide was fantastically low.

Ah, the joy of spring tide. I parked the car and took a walk to a rock far out that is normally submerged.

It is a special track of water that I have never yet fished in my life, only available at the bottom of a very low spring tide.

I made a mental note to myself that I really should put a line out there one day.

Calm wind, spring low tide, good water and Saturday or Sunday are a rare intersection, and that rock is calling my name.

The big thing that struck me was the awesome kaleidoscope and riot of colour of the radical seaweed that was in the pond around the fishing rock that I was looking at.

The first weed that caught my eye, I call Bluefish grass.

Blues or Bronze Bream are the cattle of the sea.

With huge fat stomachs, they gorge themselves often on a long green weed that looks like the ocean interpretation of kikuyu grass.

Sometimes for unknown reasons they consume heaps of red weed. That was in the pond too.

And then there were some fine, fluffy variations of weed: green, yellow, purple, iridescent, blueish and red.

And something slightly kelpish, then something like heavy-duty wads of dark green thick strapping.

I stopped to count, some delicate, lots familiar, but most of all the variation, volume and health of the diverse weed was most uplifting to the thought of our central Gonubie ocean environment.

With a good arm, I was not much further out than a genuine stone’s throw away from the new concrete road round the back of Gonubie Point.

The pond was an underwater paradise.

It is so easy though to drive by and be totally unaware of the ocean forest that is just inches underwater and so close at hand.

The sheer beauty of this garden in the sea struck me.

I know that when I walk in a land forest, I feel a whole side happier than when I walk in a mall but in the ocean it is even more of a joy.

Interior decorators speak about the sentiment that colour invokes, Wallace J Nichols writes about “Blue Mind” and the psychology of being near water and medical studies touch on the positive effect of negative ions.

Not to mention the ecstasy of being barefoot in salt water and soaking up some vitamin D.

I can tell you that our ecosystem just towards Gonubie Point from Black Rock at low tide is a delight.

But do not go there at high tide or it will all be grey boulders and a bit of concrete spoil to see.

It is worth consulting tide charts before you take a look.

A picture taken at Queensbury Bay, backlit by an early sunrise. (Pierre De Villiers)

www.satides will put you in touch with Ocean Rhythm and if you keep an eye on the full moon or new moon, you can find those low tides to get near the weed beds I am talking about.

It is said that kelp beds of the ocean produce perhaps up to 100 times more oxygen per hectare than land forests.

A great quantity of the quality of our health here on planet earth comes out of the sea, this being as much a physical truth as it is a psychological one. But you could easily miss it.

All you have to do is to bury yourself in the digital world.

Drown in Netflix. Work yourself to death and chase after the mighty dollar.

He who dies with the most toys wins. Consume, consume, consume.

But as for me, Saturday’s pond was something to marvel at.

I counted 11 different species of weed, concentrated and flowering at random in a space smaller than my lounge.

And that is not even to mention the seabirds, crabs, mussels, rock bait, shellfish, limpets, cockles, fish, barnacles and coral.

Engineer and dive master Alan Grimmer once told me that Three Sisters between Gonubie and Bonza Bay is one of his favourite dive sites in the world just for the seaweed and coral, let alone the fish and the raggies.

An old adage suggests “One is nearer God’s heart in a garden than anywhere else in the earth.”

Perhaps even more so if that garden is in the sea.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch