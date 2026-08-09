Woman, 63, hides in bush until sunrise after Makhanda farm robbery

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Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist their investigation into a Makhanda farm robbery.

A 63-year-old woman hid in the bush until sunrise after being tied up and threatened with death during a violent robbery on a farm in Makhanda.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said police were investigating a house robbery after two men allegedly attacked the woman at about 10pm on Friday.

“It is alleged that on 7 August 2026 at about 22:00, the 63-year-old was at home when she heard a gunshot outside the house,” McCarthy said.

She went to investigate and found two men inside a guest room.

“The suspects violently grabbed her and demanded money,” McCarthy said.

The woman told the robbers she did not have money in the house, but that there was money in her office.

Police said she was dragged into another room and tied up with a cord from the bathroom blinds while the men continued demanding money.

McCarthy said the robbers left her in the room, warning “they would be back to kill her” if they could not find the money in the office.

They then took her white 2016 Suzuki Jimny and drove to the office.

Once the woman was certain the men had left, she managed to free herself and fled into the bush, where she remained hidden until sunrise.

She then made her way to staff accommodation near the office. Staff alerted the farm manager, who contacted private security and police.

The robbers allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money, a German passport, Leica camera and binoculars, a Savage .22/.410 combination shotgun and ammunition, an Apple MacBook and iPhone, a diamond necklace, a ring and the Suzuki Jimny.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact their nearest police station.