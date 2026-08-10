Heavy snow shuts Eastern Cape roads

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Several Eastern Cape roads have been closed while police, traffic authorities and emergency personel are dangerous monotoring routes during the sudden snowfall acrosss the province.

Heavy snowfall and severe weather have shut several major mountain passes across the Eastern Cape, with emergency teams assisting stranded motorists and authorities warning drivers to stay off affected roads.

Among the key routes still closed at midday on Monday were the N6 Penhoek Pass between Komani and Maletswayi, formerly Aliwal North, and the N9 Lootsberg Pass between Middelburg and Robert Sobukwe Town, formerly Graaff-Reinet.

Provincial authorities warned motorists to obey road closures and avoid travelling in affected areas, saying snow and heavy rain had made several routes inaccessible or hazardous.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the R415 between Matatiele and the Qacha’s Nek border post between South Africa and Lesotho was among the major routes closed due to snowfall.

The border post was also closed on Monday, preventing travel through the crossing.

“Three mountain passes in the northern Eastern Cape, the Barkly Pass, along the R58 road between Khowa (formerly Elliot) and Ekhephini (formerly Barkly East), Penhoek Pass, along the N6, and Boesmanshoek Pass, remain closed due to heavy snowfall, with emergency teams still assisting stranded motorists,” Binqose said.

The N6 is a key route linking the Eastern Cape with the Free State and Gauteng.

Other affected roads included:

R405 between KwaBhaca and Mandileni, which remained closed;

R61 between Nxuba and Robert Sobukwe Town, which had reopened but remained slippery;

R58 Barkly Pass between Khowa and Maletswayi, which remained closed;

R56 from Matatiele to Xaxazana, where snow was falling but the road remained drivable;

R56 from Matatiele, where snow was falling but the road remained drivable; and

N2 at KwaBhaca, where heavy rain was falling.

Binqose said Brooksnek Pass along the N2 towards eMaxesibeni was experiencing snowfall but remained drivable, while the R61 from Bizana to Mzamba was experiencing rainy weather, with no road blockages reported.

The R61 from Bizana to Magusheni and from Magusheni to Ntlenzi was also experiencing rainy weather, but no road blockages had been reported.

The R396 from Nqanqarhu to Tsolo had been cleared by early Monday, except for tree branches obstructing the roadway.

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