UDM’s Mkululi Mcotsho remembered as dedicated public servant

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Condolences have continued to pour in for the Mcotsho family after Mkululi Mcotsho, a UDM member who served in the Eastern Cape provincial legislature, died on Sunday night.

Mcotsho, 59, had served as an MPL for the UDM since the 2024 national and provincial elections.

During his relatively short tenure in the legislature, he served on five committees: the portfolio committee on health; standing committee on public participation and petitions; portfolio committee on education; portfolio committee on social development; portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs; and portfolio committee on economic development, environmental affairs and tourism.

UDM president and deputy minister Bantu Holomisa said the party and all those who knew Mcotsho would greatly miss him, describing him as a dedicated servant of the party and the public.

Holomisa expressed his condolences to the Mcotsho family, which he said had already endured loss in recent months.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Mkululi Mcotsho, our Member of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature and a valued member of the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Mcotsho family, his relatives, friends, colleagues and all those whose lives he touched.

“His passing comes at a particularly painful time for his family, which has already endured great personal loss in recent months.

“We therefore hold them especially close in our thoughts as they confront yet another bereavement.

“South African politics is too often remembered only through its most prominent national figures.

“Yet our democracy depends equally upon men and women who spend years working at municipal and provincial level, dealing directly with the problems experienced by communities and giving practical expression to public service.

“Mr Mcotsho belonged to that tradition,” he said.

Mcotsho had previously served as speaker of the Mbhashe local municipal council and was acknowledged for his work in advancing infrastructure development and service delivery in the municipality.

DA provincial leader and fellow MPL Andrew Whitfield also expressed his condolences to the family, saying the party was deeply saddened by Mcotsho’s death.

Whitfield said the provincial legislature was a relatively small political community and Mcotsho had been a valued member of that community of provincial lawmakers.

“Across party lines, we debate, disagree, and challenge one another, but we also share a responsibility to represent the people of this province and to hold government accountable.

“Mcotsho was an important part of that community,” Whitfield said.

“He carried the responsibility of representing his party and its supporters in the province’s highest elected institution.

“He brought to that role considerable experience in local government, having served in the Mbhashe Local Municipality, and an understanding of the everyday challenges faced by communities across the Eastern Cape.

“His passing is a loss to the UDM, to the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, and to the broader political community of our province.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts are with the Mcotsho family,” he said.

Eastern Cape legislature deputy speaker Vuyo Jali said that during his tenure Mcotsho had played a critical role in ensuring the committees on which he served effectively fulfilled the legislature’s constitutional mandate of holding the executive accountable.

“His passing is not only a great loss to his family, but also to the Legislature community, his political home, the United Democratic Movement (UDM), his colleagues, and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him,” Jali said.

“On behalf of the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, I wish to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and his political home, the United Democratic Movement (UDM), during this difficult time.

“Details of the memorial and funeral services will be communicated in consultation with the family and at an appropriate time,” he said.

Daily Dispatch