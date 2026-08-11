40 years on, Msobomvu alumni reunite to honour the principal who shaped generations

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Former principal Lizwi Nkanjeni, who led Msobomvu Junior Secondary School for 12 years, was honoured at the 40-year reunion and thanksgiving event celebrating the school.

The classrooms where they once learnt may no longer stand, but the memories they hold came to life this weekend as former pupils and teachers of Msobomvu Junior Secondary School celebrated their alma mater and paid tribute to the man who shaped generations of pupils.

The 40-year reunion brought together alumni, retired teachers and community members who once formed part of the Butterworth school, which was later replaced by a TVET college.

While the original junior school has since disappeared, the Msobomvu name continues through a nearby high school in the township.

The weekend programme began with a big walk on Saturday before concluding with a thanksgiving and reunion celebration at a community hall on Sunday.

A highlight of the gathering was the recognition of former principal Lizwi Nkanjeni, who led the school for 12 years and was remembered by many as a disciplined but caring educator who left a lasting mark on countless pupils.

The 82-year-old former principal said he was deeply touched by the tribute, describing it as something he never expected.

“It means a lot to me because it came from the learners themselves,” he said.

“I was simply doing my job and never expected to be honoured like this. They are all grown up now, with careers and families of their own.”

Nkanjeni said his passion for teaching kept him in the classroom until every learner understood the lesson.

“My goal was for every child to achieve at least 60%. That meant being patient, especially with slower learners. I never wanted to leave the classroom knowing there were pupils who had not grasped the work.”

At its peak, the school enrolled more than 900 pupils a year. Nkanjeni said he took pride in the school’s academic and sporting achievements and was pleased to see many former pupils become teachers, doctors, lawyers and pastors.

He said it was painful to see the school disappear.

“When I left, the school was in very good condition and had a strong reputation. A few years later I was told enrolment had dropped and it would close.

“It is not easy driving past and seeing something else where the school once stood. However, seeing the results of my work makes me extremely proud to have made a positive contribution.”

Former pupil Bathande Tamsanqa, who attended Msobomvu Junior Secondary School from standard 5 to standard 7 (grade 7 to 9) in the early 1980s, said the reunion reminded him of the values that shaped both his life and career.

“I was fortunate to be taught by Mr Nkanjeni,” he said.

“He believed in discipline, commitment and leading by example. He motivated us to work hard, and every day we knew teaching and learning would take place.”

Tamsanqa later entered the teaching profession before moving into management, serving as a second manager for 13 years and later being promoted to chief management level.

He said the leadership principles instilled by Nkanjeni guided him throughout his career.

“He taught us that a good leader must be transparent, organised and committed. Those are principles I have carried with me in every leadership role. Even though the school is gone, its values continue to live through us.”

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