Bonga sisters bring Xhosa music pioneer mom’s dream to life

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Members of traditional music duo Sivuyile Nonzame, Luleka and Ncumisa Bonga released their debut single, Isemalwandle, on Friday, July 31, marking the beginning of a project that revives a musical legacy started nearly 50 years ago. Picture: Supplied

Nearly 50 years after their mother founded a traditional music group in the hope of sharing Xhosa culture with the world, sisters Ncumisa and Luleka Bonga are finally bringing her dream to life.

The Mthatha-born duo, performing as Sivuyile Nonzame, have released their debut single, Isemalwandle.

The song is the first offering from a 12-track album that celebrates family legacy, cultural identity and the enduring power of traditional music.

For the sisters, the project is not simply the launch of a music career; it is the fulfilment of a promise made to the woman who inspired it all.

The group was established in 1976 by their late mother, Nomalungelo Bonga, who dedicated her life to preserving traditional Xhosa music and dance.

Though she nurtured the dream for decades, she died in 2023 before seeing it realised.

Today, her daughters have picked up where she left off.

“This project is more than just music to us, it is a sacred inheritance,” they said in a media statement announcing the release of Isemalwandle.

Ncumisa told the Dispatch the single carried a personal message inspired by the family’s own journey through loss.

“Isemalwandle is a place of healing and cleansing.

“Even when we go through difficult times, there comes a moment when we find healing and strength to move forward.”

She said the song encouraged listeners not to lose hope during life’s most difficult moments and to trust that healing was possible.

The emotional significance of the release is matched by its cultural importance.

While many contemporary artists blend traditional music with modern sounds, the sisters said they made a conscious decision to preserve the authenticity of the music they inherited.

“We wanted to remain original,” Luleka said.

“Sivuyile has always been known for traditional dance and traditional music.

“Even though we have included instruments, we wanted people to hear the originality of who we are.”

Nomalungelo Bonga, founder of the award-winning Sivuyile Nonzame, died aged 68 in 2023. (SUPPLIED)

The upcoming album, scheduled for release in the first week of September, will be available on all major digital streaming platforms as well as on CD, ensuring audiences of all ages can access the music.

Despite their excitement, the sisters admit the road has not been easy.

One of their biggest struggles has been keeping traditional performance alive in an environment where indigenous arts receive far less support than other sectors.

“If you look at sport, national teams receive support from provincial and local government.

“But when it comes to traditional dance and music, the support is not where we would want it to be,” Ncumisa said.

She said the lack of funding had made it difficult to retain dancers and stage performances, with many talented performers forced to leave because opportunities were limited.

“We have lost dancers because we couldn’t keep them.

“We are trying to create opportunities through dance and music, but without adequate support it becomes very difficult.”

Despite the difficulties, the response to Isemalwandle has given the sisters renewed hope.

Support has poured in from family members, communities across the Eastern Cape and music lovers on social media.

“People keep asking us, ‘Where have you been? Why did you wait so long?’

“The love we’ve received from our families, the public and on social media has been overwhelming,” the sisters said.

They have also been encouraged by videos shared online showing people dancing to the song, describing the response as confirmation that there is still a place for authentic traditional music in modern SA.

For Ncumisa, the project is also about ensuring younger generations do not lose touch with their cultural identity.

“We want young people to know and appreciate their culture because it is part of who we are.

“We must preserve it for future generations,” she said.

Ncumisa said her mother had always believed culture would survive, no matter how much society changed.

“She taught us that if you don’t know where you come from, you don’t know where you’re going.”

She believes her mother would be proud to see the idea she planted almost five decades ago finally bearing fruit.

As Isemalwandle introduces Sivuyile Nonzame to audiences around the world, the Bonga sisters hope listeners will hear more than just melodies.

They hope each song reminds people of the value of preserving their heritage, honouring those who came before them and ensuring future generations inherit a living culture.

For the sisters, every note sung is a tribute to their mother — and proof that some dreams never die.

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