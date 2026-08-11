Power outages, road closures and motorists rescued as extreme weather lashes province

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A number of Eastern Cape towns were plunged into darkness in the early hours of Monday and some towns were inaccessible by road after extreme weather conditions hit the province in the early hours of Monday.

Heavy snowfall, rain and windy conditions rocked some parts of the Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo districts, leaving thousands of households and businesses without power, while some communal livestock farmers lost sheep and cattle due to heavy snow that fell at a number of villages in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere).

A number of motorists were rescued after being trapped in heavy snowfall on the Barkly Pass, on the R58 road between Lady Grey and Ekhephini (Barkly East).

At Penhoek Pass, on the N6 road between Komani and Jamestown, disaster and rescue teams worked from the early hours to bring trapped motorists and their vehicles to safety.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said about 15 stranded motorists were rescued after being trapped on the Barkly and Penhoek passes between 2am and 8am.

Scores of vehicles were brought to a standstill as some provincial roads were closed for several hours.

Binqose said law enforcement agencies and rescue teams had been dispatched to several areas, some as early as 2am, to rescue stranded motorists.

Some farmers near the Barkly Pass area came to assist, Binqose said, using their tractors and 4x4 vehicles to help rescue motorists.

A senior provincial traffic official in Komani, who did not want to be named, was on the Barkly Pass just after 2am.

“When I arrived at the pass, there were about seven vehicles stuck on the road, with some travelling to the Free State and Gauteng.

“Among them were two minibus taxis carrying passengers that were travelling to Mqanduli from Welkom and Rustenburg.

“Because the roads were slippery, they ended up blocking each other until they could no longer move.

“But with the assistance of local farmers, we managed to rescue some of those vehicles and by around 9am, we had moved them to safety.

“One vehicle, driven by a woman who had children in the car, veered off the road. She left it there after she was rescued by police and taken to the Khowa police station.”

There were plans to reopen the roads at about 1pm, but they were shelved when heavy snow started falling again and the pass was closed at about 3pm, the official said.

An official from a construction company that maintains the N6 between Maletswai (Aliwal North) and Komani said a number of vehicles were assisted after they got stuck on Penhoek Pass.

He said three minor accidents were reported in the area by late Monday.

“After we opened that road at around 3pm, we had to first allow a number of heavy trucks, about seven of them, to travel on the road so they could help clear the snow before we could allow small vehicles to travel.

“We are hoping that the heavy rain that has started in the area, and the access given to trucks, will help reduce the snow blanket covering most of that road,” he said.

Traffic authorities said Penhoek Pass was opened late on Monday, after graders were used to clear snow off the N6.

Sibo Gxumisa, a resident at Buffalo Neck village in KwaBhaca, said some villagers had lost a number of livestock.

“Our area has been hit by power outages since the early morning and the phone network connection is almost non-existent, with people having to travel to KwaBhaca town to get network connection,” Gxumisa said.

Senqu municipality mayor Velile Stokwe said three of their towns — Lady Grey, Sterkspruit and Ekhephini — were plunged into darkness late on Monday.

Stokwe said while they experienced no serious damage to infrastructure, a church at Lady Grey lost its roofing due to heavy winds.

Agri-Eastern Cape president Peter Cloete said there were no major reported cases of livestock deaths.

“Other than a few isolated cases, there were no major incidents reported to us as farmers had been warned of the bad weather and had prepared accordingly in safeguarding their flocks.”

Chris Hani district mayor Lusanda Sizani said bad weather would continue affectiing operations in the week as entry points to the district remained closed by late Monday.

Eskom confirmed electricity supply interruptions were recorded in certain areas of the province, especially in the Joe Gqabi and Alfred Nzo districts.

“Communities are urged to remain patient as our technicians are facing challenges due to adverse weather conditions.

“For the safety of Eskom personnel, technicians may be unable to access areas or safely carry out repairs while weather conditions remain hazardous,” it said.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa urged residents to exercise extreme caution.

“The current weather conditions are associated with a cut-off low, together with a ridging high-pressure system.

“This combination is bringing significant moisture and very cold temperatures to the affected areas.

In the Eastern Cape, disruptive snowfall has been reported in parts of Dr Beyers Naudé local municipality in Sarah Baartman district, the greater Chris Hani district, and Senqu, Elundini and Matatiele local municipalities, Hlabisa said.

“Members of the public are urged not to travel to these areas for snow chasing, as increased traffic and unnecessary movement may place additional pressure on emergency and road management services and expose motorists and pedestrians to hazardous conditions.

“Motorists should anticipate slippery and hazardous road conditions, reduced visibility and rapidly changing weather conditions.

“Though snowfall is expected to ease overnight on Monday, the impacts of the weather system are expected to persist into Tuesday and potentially Wednesday.

“Freezing temperatures and icy conditions may create dangerous conditions on roads, particularly in areas that have experienced significant snowfall,” Hlabisa said.

He said his department would closely monitor developments and support co-ordinated response and relief efforts in affected areas.

BCM and the Amathole district municipality reported no major incidents by late Monday.

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