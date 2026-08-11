The steely bond of sisterhood among Eastern Cape women rangers

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FEARLESS: Dr Div de Villers and the all-women Green Griffons anti-poaching unit (APU) trained by SA’s first women guards, the Black Mambas.

Seven women in paramilitary green shirts and shorts, smart belts and shiny boots have finished an exhaustive parade — with marching, eyes right, about turns and finally, “squad dismissed!”

They come in for hugs and cheers of delight.

The Green Griffons, the all-Mpondo group of women guards, are reuniting with their inspirational leader, Nkateko Letti Mzimba, the leader of the sensational 36-strong Black Mamba women rangers in the Greater Kruger National Park.

We are at the renovated old leper colony hospital in the proclaimed nature reserve on the Wild Coast, Mkambati Nature Reserve, for the handover of leadership.

The Black Mambas, an international success story in wildlife protection and education, have bonded with the pioneering Green Griffons, named after the threatened Cape Vultures, which nest in the crags nearby.

This has been a two-year collaboration, funded by Mkambati Matters and Ames, and forged by a six-foot-six bearded giant who stands to attention, takes the final salute and then shakes hands and fondly greets his Green Griffon rangers.

These women, nine in all — three are on leave as part of a gruelling 21-day-on-patrol and seven-off cycle — have all passed a paramilitary training programme forged by Dr Div de Villiers, the former head of the Easter Cape’s acclaimed Green Scorpions.

After 40 years of working on the Wild Coast, De Villiers is now a private conservation consultant for the nature reserve concession granted a few years ago to wildlife wilderness developer Colin Bell and other investors.

The dispossession, restitution and concession was a complicated and difficult journey which started in the late 19th century, but 44,000 Mpondo land claimants now own the 7,700-hectare reserve as a result of a successful land claim finalised in 2002 on the basis that it remains a nature reserve forever.

The landowners, comprising seven villages, are members of the Mkambati Land Trust and are responsible for a 5,000ha chunk of the reserve, known as the northern or GweGwe concession.

RESPECT: After a full parade, the Green Griffon women rangers are thanked and greeted by their trainer, Dr Div de Villiers, who arrived to oversee further training last week. Picture: SUPPLIED (Mike Loewe)

The remaining 2,700ha remains under the aegis of the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA).

A working alliance with the Green Griffons is starting to take effect.

All the rangers and guards live in a complex at the entrance to the reserve.

Most of the buildings are from the old leper hospital started in the 1920s by the Anglican church, and when leprosy was cured, it became a tuberculosis hospital.

In the process, the Anglican clerics had a spectacular cottage at the mouth of the GweGwe river for their holidays which is now a riverside children’s playroom and outside playground, a gym, and store for e-bikes, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and surfboards and an outdoor lounge.

Thirty-six people from the community work as guides, kitchen staff, sous chefs, technical staff, housekeepers and groundsmen.

There was celebration last year when Mkambati Matters handed the Mkambati Land Trust a cheque for R450,000 representing six percent of annual turnover — a critical component of the concession deal.

The idea of the Green Griffons came from Bell, who argued that the unit should be set up with women from the seven villages.

De Villiers said his friend, ranger Craig Spencer, had founded the 36-strong all-women Black Mambas who worked on the privately owned Olifant West Nature Reserve, which is part of the Greater Kruger National Park.

De Villiers called his friend, who reacted saying, “that is a moer of a good idea”.

The Mkambati Land Trust gave De Villiers the names of 24 women.

The selection programme involved two 2.4km runs, some exercises and a route march. There were only nine spots.

Those selected then had to build their training camp in a remote area, dig their long drops, showers and put up tents.

Training was fearsome — the brutal 2.4km, and hours of squats, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, leg raises and long marches through gorges and along the rocky coast.

Some of the women suffered severe shin splints, but the sisterhood was already strong and this camaraderie had got them through.

They also received specialised ranger training from the leaders of the Black Mambas, master sergeant Mzimba and sergeant Bongani Nkwinika.

After weeks of training, they were told their pass out parade would be at Riverside Lodge.

On Friday, master sergeant Mzimba, 34, handed over to sergeant Bongani Nkwinika, 34.

When our group left for an eight-hour journey back to KuGompo City, Mzimba and Nkwinika hugged for a long time.

There were tears as both women headed off for lives of long, edgy hours in the field and tough conditions at home.

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