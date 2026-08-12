Police disperse Fort Hare students barricading road

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The University of Fort Hare (UFH) has emerged as the leading university in the Eastern Cape on a key national measure of research performance, while also surpassing the national average and securing its place among South Africa’s top-performing research institutions. Picture: Supplied

Students at the University of Fort Hare’s Dikeni campus say leaking roofs, broken windows, faulty electrical plugs, unusable bathrooms and inadequate security have made their residences unsafe and are hampering their studies.

They claim the conditions fall below the norms and standards prescribed by the department of higher education and training, saying they are not getting value for their accommodation fees.

The grievances boiled over into a protest on Tuesday, with students gathering at the main gate and threatening to halt lectures until the university addressed their demands.

The protest spilt onto the nearby R63, where about 300 demonstrators blocked the road with burning tyres and shrubs, prompting police to fire stun grenades to disperse them.

The Student Representative Council leader on the Dikeni campus, Someleze Ndamase, said students had long demanded that their residences be renovated and properly maintained.

Leaking roofs had become a big problem.

“When there are two students that are accommodated in a single room, they are bound to share the same bed because the other side of the room is leaking, to an extent that those leakages damage their laptops and any other [possessions],” he said.

SRC member Sinovuyo Ngqwangi said students had raised their concerns with the university’s management on numerous occasions.

Despite their complaints, the corrective action taken was not adequate.

Students had now resorted to “the language which the university understands” — protest action.

“On Monday there was a mass meeting wherein students came to a resolution that they would draft a memorandum of demands and submit it to the university,” Ngqwangi said.

“We concluded that we would ask the university to buy items such as windows and lights [and other items] at a hardware store.”

She said students had resolved to continue their protest action on the campus until Friday, when they had been promised some of the materials would be delivered.

“Classes will be postponed or moved online because the students will be closing the gates,” she said.

Nomfundo Mesani said the problems included broken windows, bathrooms that had been out of use since the beginning of the year, faulty plugs, dark passages and kitchens, missing chairs and broken study lamps.

“We never bath with hot water, our geysers are leaking, our residence is not safe because some days we do not have security guards and the cameras are not working,” Mesani said.

University spokesperson JP Roodt said the university was aware of videos circulating showing maintenance problems at its residences, but said the footage reflected specific instances and should not be viewed as representative of the entire residence portfolio.

“The university acknowledges that, while substantial maintenance work has been undertaken and progress has been made across a number of residences this year, the programme remains ongoing, with further work required in some areas,” Roodt said.

He said that since November 2025, the university had carried out maintenance work at about 25 of the 53 student residences on the Dikeni campus.

The work included electrical, plumbing and water-related repairs, window and roofing repairs, structural work and repairs to ablution facilities.

Roodt said four tenders were being processed through the university’s supply chain management to address additional maintenance backlogs.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that Public Order Policing units had been deployed to the R63 after protesters blocked the road.

“On Tuesday, at about 6.30am, a group of about 300 protesters [ran] amok and blocked route R63 with burning tyres and shrubs near the University of Fort Hare,” Gantana said.

“The situation at this stage is unstable and very tense.”

She said police used stun grenades to disperse the crowd and that cases of damage to essential infrastructure and public violence had been opened.

“There are no arrests at this stage,” she said.

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