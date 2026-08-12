Ratepayers off the hook if they settle 10% of municipal debt

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Ratepayers and business owners in KwaBhaca and EmaXesibeni who owe the Umzimvubu Local Municipality huge amounts for rates and other municipal services will now have to pay back only about 10% of their total debt.

This comes after a decision by the council to announce a 90/10 debt relief scheme, which will see the debt slashed by 90%.

According to mayor Zukiswa Ndevu, the initiative was designed to help residents settle long-standing arrears on their municipal accounts while easing the financial burden caused by growing interest charges on those accounts.

She said the scheme would benefit both ratepayers and the municipality by improving revenue collection and strengthening the municipality’s ability to continue delivering essential services.

“The debt relief follows a customer engagement campaign in KwaBhaca and EmaXesibeni, where municipal officials visited residents door-to-door to encourage payments, update customer information and assist with account-related concerns,” Ndevu said.

“The municipality also hosted ratepayer engagement days to address billing and property queries.

“The 90% debt relief scheme came into effect on August 1 2026 and will remain available until January 31 2027, with the municipality urging qualifying ratepayers to take advantage of the limited-time opportunity.”

Almost two years ago, Ndevu described the municipality as a “hidden gem waiting to be discovered”.

At the time, she argued during the municipality’s local economic development summit that though Umzimvubu was regarded as one of the smallest and deeply rural municipalities in the province, it was blessed with a rich cultural heritage coupled with breathtaking landscapes and unique biodiversity.

She said its two towns were open and ready for business and major investments from outside.

“We are committed to creating an environment where every individual has the opportunity to thrive, where business can flourish and where our natural and cultural resources are well-preserved and leveraged for the benefit of all,” she said at the time.

“One of the cornerstones of our economic strategy has been infrastructure development.

“Over the past few years, we have invested significantly in the construction and enhancement of roads, bridges and public facilities.

“These efforts do not only improve connectivity within Umzimvubu, but have also opened new avenues for trade and investment.

“A well-developed infrastructure is essential for attracting businesses, facilitating commerce and ensuring our residents have access to essential services.”

Recently, ratepayers in KwaBhaca revealed that homeowners were packing up, selling and relocating to other areas due to the town’s persistent water challenges.

KwaBhaca Ratepayers’ Association secretary Mawande Mpiti told Alfred Nzo District Municipality mayor Tsileng Sobuthongo during a meeting with ratepayers that the water supply was so bad that sometimes people were forced to survive without water for three weeks at a time.

The meeting reportedly formed part of a one-on-one engagement ahead of a broader stakeholder session in the Umzimvubu municipal area.

“We need a sustainable water supply to run our businesses properly.

“There is no consistency in the water supply, and sometimes we go as long as three weeks without water.

“This is severely affecting businesses and residents in the town,” Mpiti told Sobuthongo.

He also told the Dispatch later that as many homeowners had become fed up with the intermittent water supply, they had decided to sell their homes and move away in recent years.

“You cannot run a town without water.

“More especially since there are a lot of big companies that use water to cook and sell food.

“Almost every business in town needs water, if you do not have water for three weeks, that is crippling businesses,” he said.

“This has been a long-standing issue, for more than 10 years.

“Water is critical, people have sold their properties because there is no water.

“The rent is now high and even insurance is high because you do not have water for a fire system in your home.

“So it [water outages] just pushes everything up.”

But Mpiti said engagements with the district municipality looked promising.

Though they had raised the water issue with the previous municipal administration, they did not get any joy, he said.

This week, Mpiti welcomed the decision to introduce the 90% debt relief scheme, as some people had long-standing debts they were struggling to pay.

“We welcome this because businesses have huge debts they owe.

“As business, we have not yet recovered from the Covid lockdown, the economy has not yet stabilised,” he said.

“Even now, we have businesses that are laying off staff and others closing.

“Here in KwaBhaca, we have the KwaBhaca Mall which opened about three years ago and yet some tenants have already closed shop and have been replaced by other shops.

“Business rates are generally very high.”

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