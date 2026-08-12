Roads blocked in Ngcobo and Willowvale service delivery protests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mbhashe municipality mayor Dr Samkelo Janda spent hours on Tuesday engaging with community protestors near Willowvale who had blockaded a busy route to the town in protest against the municipality's alleged failure to maintain rural roads in their wards.

Fed-up Eastern Cape residents from two small towns took to the streets on Tuesday, blockading major roads in Ngcobo and Willowvale in separate protests over what they say are years of poor service delivery and neglect by local municipalities.

In Ngcobo, hundreds of residents brought the town to a standstill, blockading the R61 and demanding the removal of Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality municipal manager Lucky Mulaudzi, whom they accuse of failing to improve service delivery since taking up the position three years ago.

In Willowvale, furious rural residents from wards 2 and 3 blocked the R408, protesting against the municipality’s failure to maintain roads connecting their villages to the town.

The Ngcobo protest was led by the newly formed Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organisation (NYCO), with shops closing and public transport services brought to a halt as residents blocked major entrances and exits into the town.

Eastern Cape provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed traffic disruptions on the R61.

“But our personnel and other law enforcement agencies are on the ground trying to control the situation,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that we now have manmade road closure today after a day of stagnation due to snow-induced closure on Monday.

“We continue to call on communities not to target our roads and inconvenience everyone whenever they have grievances.”

In a statement, the NYCO said the shutdown was a direct response to “serious concerns surrounding the continued appointment and tenure of Mr Lucky Mulaudzi, municipal manager of the Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality”.

“The community has raised serious allegations concerning the municipal manager, including alleged contravention of provisions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and other applicable legislation and regulatory requirements.

“Further concerns have been raised regarding the alleged failure of the municipal manager to execute his responsibilities as the municipality’s accounting officer diligently and in a manner that serves the interests of the residents of Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality.”

According to NYCO, the allegations against Mulaudzi required proper investigation through the appropriate legal and statutory processes.

Attempts to obtain comment from the municipality were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

However, NYCO chair Gcobani Nkwele said 23 municipal employees, including managers, had been suspended since Mulaudzi’s appointment and were still being paid while sitting at home.

Nkwele also accused the municipality of failing to provide basic services, saying refuse collection in Ngcobo was extremely poor.

He said the town’s business forum had embarked on a strike last year accusing Mulaudzi of allegedly awarding tenders to companies from Limpopo at the expense of local businesses.

“It looks like Ngcobo is regressing when it comes to development,” Nkwele said.

“Our town is dirty and buildings are crumbling and bylaws are not being implemented. We do not even have a taxi rank here in Ngcobo,” Nkwele said.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said no major incidents had been reported during the protest in Ngcobo on Tuesday except that a driver of a truck had keys snatched by strangers.

“The truck was used to partially block the traffic flow and is still there.”

Meanwhile, in the Mbhashe Local Municipality, residents of wards 2 and 3 blockaded the R408 route to Willowvale over the municipality’s alleged failure to maintain rural roads.

Mbhashe mayor Dr Samkelo Janda spent the morning negotiating with the protesters and acknowledged that road maintenance was an issue.

Janda said the municipality’s road maintenance programme provided for the affected roads to be repaired using its own machinery.

“Those roads are done using our inhouse plant but some of the machines have broken down,” Janda said.

“We are in the process of having those machines repaired during the course of the week.

“The plant was busy repairing a road in Ward 10 when it broke down.

“These roads that are part of the reason for this protest are also in this road maintenance plan list.

“As per the plan, as soon as they are done [in Ward 10], they will come straight to wards 2 and 3 so that the roads they want maintained can be fixed.”

Janda told protesters that the work was likely to begin by the end of September.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch