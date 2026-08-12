Traditional leader brings new shoes and hope to communities

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Brave annual Icon’s Journey Marathon charity runners - including marathon founder and director Prince Bandile Vulithuba Sangoni - conquered a grueling 400km run from Fort Hare in Dikeni to the Nelson Mandela Museum in the Mthatha CBD over eight days.

AbaThembu traditional leader Nkosi Vulithuba Bandile Sangoni has turned generosity into action, raising more than R1.8m in cash and in-kind donations over the past six years to improve the lives of more than 45,000 schoolchildren across the Eastern Cape.

His work has earned him a nomination for the 2026 Daily Dispatch Local Hero Award.

Sangoni, who rules over the Qokolweni-Zimbane traditional council near Mthatha, was nominated by Nombuso Ndashe-Ngomane for his work through The Icon’s Journey Marathon, a nonprofit organisation he founded in 2019 to tackle hunger, poverty and social injustice.

The organisation supports disadvantaged schoolchildren with shoes, clothing, sports kits and sanitary pads while using the Eastern Cape’s cultural and historical heritage as a vehicle for social upliftment.

“Nkosi Vulithuba has shown us that leadership is not about a title; it is about walking the road with your people,” Ndashe-Ngomane said.

“Through The Icon’s Journey, he has turned the painful history of our province into hope.

“Children who had no shoes are now running. Schools that had no equipment are now competing.

“Communities that were forgotten are now being seen.”

The organisation’s flagship initiative is the annual Iconic Challenge, an eight-day, 400km heritage run linking the birthplaces and homes of Eastern Cape liberation icons and traditional leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Albertina Sisulu, AB Xuma, Chris Hani, King Sabata Dalindyebo and KD Matanzima.

Since its launch in 2021, more than 60 charity runners have taken part, raising funds for programmes that have benefited more than 12,000 schoolchildren nationally with sports kits, school uniforms and sanitary pads.

The route starts at the University of Fort Hare in Dikeni and passes through KwaMaqoma, Komani, Cofimvaba, Ngcobo, Clarkebury, Mqhekezweni, Qunu, Viedgesville and Qokolweni before finishing in Mthatha.

In July, 12 social runners completed the sixth edition of the challenge.

The team aims to raise R300,000 this year to provide school shoes to 30,000 children nationwide before December.

More than 500 pairs of shoes raised from the 2025 challenge will be distributed to needy schools between August and September.

“When we started, people asked why we would run so far,” Sangoni said.

“I told them because our children walk further every day to get to school, often without shoes.

“If we can run for eight days, we can also work for eight years to ensure no child is left behind.

“Every rand we raise, and every shoe we give, is a step toward restoring dignity.”

The organisation’s work extends beyond the marathon.

In partnership with the department of sport, arts and culture, the Nelson Mandela Museum, municipalities and private companies, The Icon’s Journey has delivered school programmes, sports development initiatives and wellness campaigns in underserved communities.

In Sangoni’s home village of Qokolweni, the Nkosi Zwelihle Sangoni Sports Challenge brings together more than 800 young netball and soccer players from Qokolweni and Zimbane.

Sport is also used to address social issues.

In March, a tournament between Qweqwe and Qokolweni raised awareness about cancer and gender-based violence.

“We cannot separate development from the health and safety of our people,” Sangoni said.

“When communities come together to play, we create space to speak about cancer screening, respect in the home and unity.

“Sport opens the door, and then we do the work.”

Education remains another focus.

In April, the third annual Icon’s Journey Easter Schools Tournament brought together 10 high schools and more than 500 pupils for soccer, netball and softball.

In June, the organisation hosted what it described as SA’s first village colour run in Qokolweni, including a visit to the Yako family home in Mthebe, where Mandela once lived.

“Our children must touch the walls where Mandela slept,” Sangoni said.

“They must run past the fields where our leaders herded cattle. That is how we make heritage real.”

The organisation is also pursuing longer-term economic development through an agricultural programme involving 61 small-scale farmers across 500 hectares, with plans to increase participation to 100 farmers by 2027.

“The goal is to improve food security and create co-operative markets,” Sangoni said.

For Sangoni, preserving heritage and improving living conditions are inseparable.

“Our ancestors did not fight so that we could remain in poverty.

“They fought so we could build and give our children a better life.

“The Icon’s Journey is our way of keeping that promise.”

Ndashe-Ngomane said she nominated Sangoni after seeing the organisation’s work in rural schools.

“Nkosi Vulithuba arrives in a village with nothing but a plan and leaves with children smiling because they have new shoes or their school now has hope.

“He does it because it is the right thing to do.

“The award would recognise not just one man, but a movement proving rural communities can drive their own development.”

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