Zozibini Tunzi to lead KuGompo City walk against GBV

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Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will headline the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation’s annual Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Awareness Walk in KuGompo next week. Picture ESA ALEXANDER

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will headline the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation’s annual Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Awareness Walk in KuGompo City this week.

The event is part of Women’s Month activities aimed at strengthening the fight against violence against women and children.

Tunzi, who has become a prominent advocate for women’s empowerment and social justice, will deliver the keynote address at the event, reflecting on leadership, active citizenship and the role communities can play in confronting gender-based violence.

The walk, to be held on August 15 at the Beacon Bay Country Club, will bring together survivors, activists, government representatives, businesses, faith leaders, community organisations and members of the public under the theme “From Awareness to Action: Building Communities That Protect”.

The event commemorates the life of Uyinene Mrwetyana, the University of Cape Town student whose rape and murder at a Cape Town post office in August 2019 shocked the nation and triggered widespread protests against gender-based violence.

Her death became a defining moment in SA’s fight against GBVF, prompting renewed calls for government accountability and stronger protection for women and children.

Founded after her death, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation has grown into a national advocacy organisation committed to preserving her legacy through education, youth development, survivor support and campaigns aimed at preventing violence against women and children.

Foundation managing director Thobeka Msengana said Women’s Month provided an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in protecting women while recognising the work that still needed to be done.

“As the foundation, we believe that ending GBVF requires a collective response involving government, law enforcement agencies, schools, universities, faith-based organisations, businesses, civil society organisations, families and communities.”

She said this year’s programme was aimed at moving beyond awareness and encouraging practical partnerships to create safer communities.

Participants will attend a memorial programme featuring moments of reflection, artistic performances and community engagement before taking part in a symbolic 5km walk in solidarity with survivors and families affected by GBVF.

While the annual walk has become one of the foundation’s flagship events, it forms part of a broader programme of work carried out throughout the year to honour Mrwetyana’s memory.

Over the years, the foundation has hosted memorial lectures, youth leadership programmes, consent dialogues in schools, community awareness campaigns and anti-GBVF walks in Cape Town and KuGompo City.

It has also run dignity drives distributing hygiene products to young women, partnered with universities and researchers on violence-prevention initiatives, offered psychosocial support services and developed programmes aimed at equipping young people with leadership, career and life skills.

The organisation has partnered with corporate and civil society organisations on campaigns including Post Office to Parliament, which invited South Africans to submit letters demanding stronger action against gender-based violence.

Other initiatives have included Stand Up — Speak Up, Every Day is Halloween and projects promoting healthier concepts of masculinity and consent.

According to the foundation, the programmes are intended not only to preserve Mrwetyana’s memory but also to empower young people to become agents of change and help build communities where violence against women is not tolerated.

Previous awareness walks have focused on challenging harmful gender norms and encouraging men and boys to become active participants in ending violence.

This year’s theme builds on that message by calling on South Africans to move beyond conversations and commit to tangible action.

The foundation has encouraged members of the public to attend the walk as a show of solidarity with survivors and families affected by GBVF and as a renewed commitment to creating safer communities for women and children.

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