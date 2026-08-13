Forty Years of Inspiring Excellence: The St Christopher’s Story

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St Christopher’s Private School celebrates 40 years of growth and achievement, evolving from a small group of learners in makeshift classrooms in 1986 into one of the Eastern Cape’s leading independent schools.

The milestone reflects a legacy of academic excellence and a commitment to learners who aspire beyond limits.

Established in 1986, the school has built a strong reputation for quality, family-oriented education while continuously adapting to changing educational needs.

Set on a 5.1-hectare campus overlooking Qonce and the Amatole Mountains, St Christopher’s provides a well-resourced learning environment.

Since 2003, Dr HJ van Daalen has driven significant infrastructure development, modernising and expanding facilities to support future-focused education.

The campus features a multipurpose hall, sports fields, science and computer laboratories, and accommodates more than 900 learners, reflecting ongoing investment in both academic and co-curricular excellence.

St Christopher's Private School 2 (Supplied)

Academic performance remains a defining strength, with consistent National Senior Certificate success aligned to the school’s vision: “Inspiring Learners to Aspire Beyond Limits.”

Learners also excel in debating, public speaking, science competitions, spelling bees, and sport.

Recent highlights include five Under-15 football players selected for the Eastern Cape Inland Border team at a national tournament in Johannesburg.

Beyond achievements, the school is defined by its values and people.

Over four decades, educators, parents, and learners have cultivated a culture grounded in integrity, respect, compassion, and excellence, shaping confident young people prepared for life beyond school.

St Christopher’s is known for its inclusive, supportive environment where every learner is valued.

Dedicated educators promote holistic development, fostering not only academic success but also resilience, character, and a lifelong love of learning.

As the school marks this milestone, it reflects on its journey while remaining focused on continued growth, investment, and value-driven education.

The anniversary honours all who have contributed to its success—learners, parents, staff, and supporters—whose commitment has shaped its enduring legacy.

The St Christopher’s community invites past and present members to celebrate this milestone on 14–15 August 2026, marking 40 years of achievement, growth, and shared memories.

Forty years of excellence. Forty years of opportunity. Forty years of inspiring.

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