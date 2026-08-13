Man on trial for massacre contradicts confession, saying co-accused was not armed

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Aphiwe AP Ndende, one of six men accused of the Lusikisiki massacre, appears in court. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

One of the men accused of the Lusikisiki massacre has contradicted his own confession in an attempt to clear a co-accused of taking part in the shooting that left 18 people dead.

Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 27, told the Mthatha High Court, sitting in Lusikisiki, that Siphosoxolo “BG” Myekethe was present when the two Ngobozana homesteads were attacked on September 28 2024, but was unarmed.

Ndende maintained this version during both his evidence-in-chief and cross-examination.

“We were all armed with AK-47s, but BG was not armed. He did not shoot, kill or injure anyone,” Ndende said.

He denied the state’s allegation that Myekethe was armed with a shotgun while keeping watch at the gates of the two homesteads.

“He had an injured hand and could not operate a rifle,” he said.

“That was why he did not climb over the perimeter walls at either homestead and instead remained at the gates keeping watch.”

However, Ndende was confronted with his confession, in which he gave a different version and implicated Myekethe, 45, as being armed.

In the confession, Ndende said Vuma had three AK-47 assault rifles in addition to the shotgun carried by Myekethe.

Under cross-examination, Ndende admitted that this part of his confession was false.

“The version I am giving the court now is the truth. Accused number three, BG, was not armed.

“The investigating officers told me that when I made my confession, I had to say BG was armed with a shotgun,” Ndende said.

“I told Captain Sigcu that BG was armed even though I knew it was not true.

“I did so because I was afraid the police would torture me again.

“That is why I objected to the statement being admitted as evidence.”

Ndende, Myekethe, alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 33, Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 23, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 38, face a total of 29 charges.

These include conspiracy to commit murder, 19 counts of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The state alleges gunmen armed with assault rifles attacked two neighbouring Sinqina family homesteads at Ngobozana village in Lusikisiki on September 28 2024.

Four people were killed at one homestead and 14 at the other.

The accused are also charged in connection with the assassination of ANC leader Mncedisi Sncane Gijana, who was shot dead at his Lubhacweni home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

Myekethe is not charged with Gijana’s murder, while Nomdlembu faces only charges relating to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and is not accused of taking part in the murders.

All six accused have pleaded not guilty.

Ndende, Myekethe, Hintsa and Vuma made confession statements after their arrests.

They have, however, alleged that they were compelled to participate in the crimes by Ndamase, who they claim threatened to have them killed if they refused.

Ndamase challenged Ndende’s credibility during cross-examination, accusing him of lying and arguing that he should be charged with perjury.

He also questioned Ndende about an alternative place of residence in Ntabankulu and asked judge Richard Brooks to conduct an inspection in loco. Brooks declined the request.

Ndende has admitted involvement in both the Lusikisiki massacre and Gijana’s killing, but maintains he acted under compulsion because he feared for his life.

Vuma’s defence attorney, Velile Mgcotyelwa, also challenged inconsistencies in Ndende’s testimony and pressed him to explain how and when Vuma allegedly compelled or threatened him to participate in the crimes.

The state alleges the killings were linked to a drug turf war.

Ndende testified that on September 26 2024, he and Hintsa received a call from Ndamase, who was an inmate at Wellington Prison and identified himself as Mzukisi “Ntandane”.

According to Ndende, Ndamase asked them to help find a group known as the Gqubeni Boys, who were allegedly responsible for shooting his nephew, Bhongo, in a dispute over drug territory.

Ndende said that when the group could not be found, Ndamase directed them from prison to attack the two Sinqina homesteads, claiming their occupants were working with the Gqubeni Boys.

The trial continues on Thursday.

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