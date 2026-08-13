Ndende: ‘Disobey Ndamase and you die’

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Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, one of the men accused of the Lusikisiki mass killings, told the court this week that disobeying alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase could be punished by death.

Ndende said he feared that pulling out of the killings would result in him or members of his family being killed.

“We were ruined by the fact that whoever does not abide by the instructions of accused number one, he kills such a person,” Ndende told the Mthatha high court sitting in Lusikisiki on Thursday.

Ndende, who has admitted participating in the killings but pleaded not guilty on the grounds of compulsion, said he would not have become involved had he not feared Ndamase and co-accused Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma.

He claimed he and Bonga “Rico” Hintsa had initially been deceived about the purpose of the mission that culminated in the September 2024 massacre.

“The two cruel men [Ndamase and Vuma] are liars. They lied to me and Bonga Hintsa, saying we came to kill the Gqubeni Boys gang who shot and injured Ndamase’s nephew Bhongo, while all along they knew that they were taking us to kill innocent people in Ngobozana.

“No Gqubeni Boys were killed. Only people from Ngobozana were killed, and we did not know why they were killed,” Ndende said.

The state alleges the Gqubeni Boys were rivals of Ndamase’s group and were involved in drugs and robberies.

Ndende has admitted during his testimony that he and several of his co-accused were involved in the drug trade.

However, under intense cross-examination by Vuma’s defence attorney, Velile Mgcotyelwa, Ndende was repeatedly confronted with contradictions between his evidence in court and an earlier confession.

Ndende has sought to disown parts of the confession, alleging police assaulted him and compelled him to make false statements.

Mgcotyelwa challenged his credibility, arguing that if Ndende admitted lying in his confession, the court also had reason to question whether his present testimony was truthful.

“I am more comfortable and safer now that I am testifying in court than when I was making the confession,” Ndende said.

The contradictions also emerged as Ndende was questioned about the August 19 2024 murder of ANC leader and Umzimvubu municipal councillor Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana, 58, at his home in Lubhacweni, KwaBhaca.

Ndende initially sought to distance Hintsa from Gijana’s murder but, under cross-examination, placed him at the scene.

He agreed with Mgcotyelwa that Hintsa, like himself and Vuma, had travelled to Gijana’s homestead armed with an AK-47 assault rifle.

Ndende maintained, however, that Hintsa had not fired any shots.

“Yes, it was him who drove the vehicle of Sncane’s wife. When we, Vuma and I, arrived at the vehicle, the engine was already running and he had an AK-47 rifle on the front passenger seat,” Ndende said.

According to Ndende’s evidence, the vehicle was to be driven into town to withdraw R40,000 that Gijana had offered after being telephoned by Ndamase.

Ndende alleged Ndamase subsequently ordered them to kill Gijana and film the shooting so he could see him die.

“He was apologising, but all that meant nothing as we were ordered to kill him. He was shot dead by Vuma and me,” Ndende said.

The group managed to withdraw only R10,000, according to his evidence.

Evidence before the court has described Gijana as a cash-in-transit heist parolee who was allegedly involved in drugs and extortion in KwaBhaca. His killing is alleged to have been linked to a dispute over drug territory.

Mgcotyelwa challenged Ndende’s contention that he had acted under compulsion, arguing that while he admitted participating in the killings, he was seeking to shift responsibility to Ndamase and Vuma.

The attorney questioned why Ndende had not withdrawn when Gijana pleaded with his attackers.

“What would have happened to my family because of Vuma and Ndamase?” Ndende replied.

Since Wednesday, Mgcotyelwa has sought to establish that despite Ndende’s claim that he acted under duress, he was a willing participant in the killings and possession of firearms.

Vuma has also pleaded not guilty on the grounds of compulsion but, unlike Ndende, has not sought to disown his confession and allowed it to be admitted into evidence.

Ndende earlier this week also contradicted his confession regarding co-accused Siphosoxolo “BG” Myekethe.

While his confession stated that Myekethe was armed with a shotgun during the Lusikisiki killings, Ndende testified that Myekethe was unarmed and did not shoot anyone.

Myekethe, who was on parole after serving more than 21 years of a life sentence for the murder of a police officer when he was arrested in connection with the current case, is not charged with Gijana’s murder.

The court also heard about the longstanding relationship between Myekethe and Ndamase, who previously spent time together at Wellington Prison in Mthatha.

Ndamase told the court he had known Myekethe since 1997, though they only became friends while in prison.

“I started to know him in 1997 here in Lusikisiki and we were not friends then. Our friendship started at Wellington Prison in Mthatha. We first met in prison in 2009, and in 2010 and again in 2016 until 2023 when he was released from prison on parole.

“So we spent many years together in prison. We knew each other very well; we even knew each other’s plans after prison. We knew what each of us was capable of,” Ndamase said.

Myekethe was released on parole on May 2 2023 after serving more than 21 years of a life sentence imposed in February 2002 for murder, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also convicted of escaping from custody.

Myekethe is expected to testify after Ndende’s evidence is concluded.

Mgcotyelwa will continue cross-examining Ndende on Friday.

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