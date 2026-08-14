March and March anti-immigration drive continues in Qonce

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Marchers forced several shops they identified as foreign-owned to close in Qonce on Thursday as the March and March anti-immigration campaign vowed to continue its activities, despite struggling to raise money to fund its operations.

Police were deployed to monitor the demonstration, during which protesters called for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Siseko Xatula, March and March organiser in Qonce (formerly King William’s Town), said the campaign would continue pressing its demands.

“We are going to continue and we will not stop. We will be here until 5pm until our demands are met,” he said.

The demonstration came as the campaign revealed it was struggling to finance its activities in the Buffalo City metro.

March and March held demonstrations across the metro on June 30 and has since launched a crowdfunding campaign seeking R60,000 to support its operations.

After 21 days, the BackaBuddy campaign had raised R1,680.

According to the organisation, the money is intended to cover legal costs for members who face arrest or legal action, travel expenses for campaign activities, administrative and communication costs and programmes aimed at informing communities about municipal bylaws and immigration legislation.

The organisation also says it wants to provide stock to local entrepreneurs seeking to establish compliant spaza shops.

March and March organiser in BCM Azola Mrano, said on Thursday that unemployment meant many supporters could not afford to travel to the campaign’s activities.

She said organisers were consequently expected to provide transport and food.

“We cannot operate with such a low budget. We have to make sure that people are properly secured and we also have to prepare meals for underprivileged people.

“Due to the high unemployment rate, most people are unable to attend the March and March events.

“Therefore, it is my duty as the organiser to provide transport and run a soup kitchen as part of the event.

“Because of the low amount of money available, I am unable to do so.

“Many people want to attend, but they cannot afford transport. It becomes our responsibility to assist them, but with the little money we have received, that has become difficult.”

Mrano said organisers had approached the government for support but had received no response. She did not specify which sphere of government or departments had been approached.

“The government is currently not responding to our requests, which is why we created the account for people who want to contribute whatever amount they can afford,” she said.

Mrano also claimed she had received threats linked to her involvement in the campaign and believed she required additional security.

“My life is in danger. I am supposed to have tight security wherever I go because I am receiving dangerous threats from people,” she said.

Her claims could not immediately be independently verified.

Similar claims were previously made by fellow anti-immigration activist Nkosikhona “Phakel’umthakathi” Ndabandaba, who said he had received death threats ahead of the nationwide demonstrations on June 30.

Thursday’s Qonce demonstration followed a tense protest in the town on June 30, when demonstrators targeted businesses they identified as foreign-owned and demanded that several close.

At one tyre shop that remained open, some protesters threatened to return and petrol-bomb the premises if it did not close.

Police intervened and secured the business.

The demonstration later moved to a salon, where protesters gathered outside and demanded that the business stop trading.

Thursday’s action formed part of the campaign’s continued push against undocumented immigration, though the immigration status of individual business owners and workers targeted during the demonstrations was not established.

Police maintained a presence during the demonstration.

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