Sassa officials dismissed as measures to combat corruption strengthened

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A total of 30 Sassa officials in the Eastern Cape have been investigated over alleged social grant fraud since 2024, with disciplinary proceedings against 17 resulting in their dismissal.

A further 48 cases involving Sassa officials and members of the public have been referred to police for investigation as the agency strengthens measures to combat fraud and corruption.

Sassa Eastern Cape regional executive manager Bandile Maqetuka said the agency had been dealing with fraud and corruption for some time and had introduced countermeasures aimed at protecting beneficiaries.

“Sassa maintains a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption.

“We must be very clear that fraud involving social grants is not a victimless crime,” Maqetuka said.

“Every rand stolen from the social grants system is a rand taken away from a vulnerable South African.

“The Eastern Cape has not been immune to these challenges.

“From 2024 to date, 30 Sassa officials have been flagged and investigated for alleged involvement in social grant fraud.

“District information indicates that the majority of these cases are concentrated in the Amathole district, with 21 officials, followed by OR Tambo with three and Sarah Baartman with one.

“Furthermore, disciplinary proceedings have been finalised in respect of 17 officials, with dismissals following findings of involvement in fraudulent grant activities.

“In addition, 48 cases involving Sassa officials and members of the public have been referred to the SAPS for criminal investigation and possible prosecution.”

The district figures provided by Maqetuka account for 25 of the 30 officials investigated.

Eastern Cape activist Petros Majola said corruption within Sassa compounded the difficulties already experienced by people trying to access social grants.

He said legitimate applicants were often required to undergo lengthy processes to prove their eligibility, while fraudsters were able to circumvent controls.

“There are children who are suffering, and the elderly who are not getting their grants.

“This system which is bypassed should be fixed.

“I am of the view that these government officials who are stealing this money and committing fraud, they should be made to return the money they stole,” he said.

Sassa provincial spokesperson Tabisa Nondwayi said the agency had strengthened measures aimed at preventing, detecting and responding to fraud and corruption.

They include biometric-based enrolment, verification of transactions, electronic know your customer (e-KYC) processes, vetting of Sassa officials, lifestyle audits and the rotation of officials working in high-risk areas.

Nondwayi said the agency recognised the threat posed by organised networks seeking to exploit social grant beneficiaries and Sassa systems.

“Sassa will continue to strengthen its controls and collaborate with law-enforcement agencies to disrupt organised fraudulent activities and protect beneficiaries and public resources,” Nondwayi said.

DA Buffalo City constituency leader and MPL Leander Kruger said corruption within the agency had a direct impact on vulnerable people who depended on grants to support themselves and their families.

“Every rand lost through fraud is money that should have gone to someone who genuinely needs it,” Kruger said.

He welcomed action against officials implicated in wrongdoing but said identifying corruption was not enough.

“There must be stronger consequence management, criminal prosecutions must follow, stolen funds must be recovered and tighter controls put in place so that this abuse does not happen again,” he said.

EFF MPL Bukeka Bodoza said reports of corruption and fraud within Sassa were deeply concerning because social grants were a lifeline for vulnerable residents.

“Every rand lost to fraud is a rand taken from someone who depends on that grant for food, medicine, school costs or basic survival,” she said.

Bodoza, who serves on the legislature’s standing committee on social development, said she would continue using its oversight structures to scrutinise measures taken by Sassa and the provincial social development department to strengthen internal controls, protect whistle-blowers and ensure grants reached their intended beneficiaries.

Patriotic Alliance MPL and provincial standing committee on public accounts chair Tiphany Harmse said controls needed to be continually strengthened to prevent fraud and corruption.

She said the impact of the misuse of public resources was particularly severe for poor communities.

Sassa said its strengthened controls were aimed at identifying fraudulent activity earlier and ensuring officials and members of the public involved were held accountable.

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