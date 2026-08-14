The Mdantsane manager who treats his boxers like his own children

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From paying for equipment and transport to opening his family home to young fighters, Andile Mshumpela has made developing the next generation of Mdantsane boxers a personal commitment.

He has managed the Tyamzashe Boxing Club in NU7 since 2019, using part of his own salary to help cover equipment, ring wear, transport, accommodation and stipends for boxers.

“I donate from my salary,” Mshumpela, who works as a town planner and general manager for development planning at the Buffalo City municipality, said.

His boxing roots run deep. Growing up in NU6, he was introduced to the sport when he was about six years old.

He remembers accompanying boxer Welile Nkosikhulu to the gym.

“I used to carry Welile’s kit bag when he went to the gym. He was training hard for a fight.

“That is how I started my boxing career,” he said.

Despite a lifelong fascination with the sport, he quickly realised he wasn’t cut out to be a fighter himself.

“Although I’ve always been a supporter, I knew boxing wasn’t for me, so I channelled my passion into helping those who wanted to take part but were financially restricted.”

Those early experiences stayed with Mshumpela and eventually brought him back to the sport.

Former boxer Luvuyo Tyamzashe started the Tyamzashe Boxing Club in 1995 after suffering a life-changing injury in a fight.

The gym has worked with fighters including Nhlanhla Tyirha, Bongani Fule, Enathi Stelle, Njabulo Buthelezi, Lulama Tyamzashe and Zandile Dyonase.

As its manager, Mshumpela works alongside trainers Tyamzashe, Lulama Ntoba and Mzolisi Yoyo, who have experience as professional boxers.

Visual artist Bahle Menziwa, who nominated Mshumpela for a Daily Dispatch Local Heroes award, said his contribution to boxing extended beyond managing fighters.

Menziwa said in addition to buying equipment and meeting his boxers’ transport costs, Mshumpela regularly used his own money to provide them with nutrition and stipends.

“He works quietly and selflessly in the background, demanding no praise while transforming lives,” Menziwa said.

“He doesn’t only take care of his boxers, but also the trainers of his boxers,” Menziwa said.

He pointed to the role Mshumpela played in securing a motorised wheelchair for Tyamzashe after approaching sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie for assistance.

“He recognised Mr Tyamzashe’s dedication to boxing regardless of his physical disabilities,” Menziwa said.

He said Mshumpela also provided accommodation for boxers travelling from areas including Makhanda and Mthatha.

Fighter Bongani Fule, 27, said his decision to join the club in 2022 changed his boxing career.

Fule had trained under coach Bongani Zulu in Gcuwa (Butterworth) since 2019 while working as a security guard and training when he could.

His progress was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic

“I was a security guard then but used to train occasionally under Mr Zulu.

“After Covid, everything came to a halt until 2022, when he introduced me to Mr Mshumpela,” Fule said.

He had fought only once before joining the club but now had a career record of eight wins from nine fights.

“Under his wing, my boxing career changed for the best because my first fight was a provincial title.”

Fule said Mshumpela’s support extended beyond the ring.

The manager provided him with accommodation and a monthly stipend, helping him to meet his needs and send money home.

“He takes care of us in every way we need and shares resources wholeheartedly, regardless of having his own family to take care of,” Fule said.

“He still treats us and provides for us like we are his children.”

Fule hopes the club will continue to grow and provide similar opportunities to other aspiring fighters.

“I wish the club could grow to reach more people who are passionate about the sport, because we have a very reliable manager who sticks to his word and does everything he promised to do.”

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