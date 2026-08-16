Zuma fires broadside at Ramaphosa on campaign trail in Mthatha

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Bridge To Heaven Christian Fellowship Church pastor Phikolomzi Mafanya praying to the MK Party leader by its leader Jacob Zuma in Mthatha on Sunday.

ZIYANDA ZWENI

MK Party leader and former SA president Jacob Zuma has called on citizens to vote his party into power in the November local elections, promising it will improve people’s lives.

In an attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma, who led the country for nine years and faces criminal charges in relation to alleged corruption arising from the 1999 arms deal, said the country was led by a “criminal” who hid money under a “bed”.

Zuma was speaking at the Bridge To Heaven Christian Fellowship Church in Mthatha on Sunday as the MK Party crisscrossed the Eastern Cape on the campaign trail.

Accompanied by the party’s national and provincial leaders, Zuma said if elected, MK would ensure better governance.

The party’s leaders have also been visiting the Eastern Cape’s traditional kingdoms, including the AmaMpondo AseNyandeni kingdom on Sunday, to “strengthen and solidify working relations with traditional councils”.

“It will come to an end that one person leads the country alone, not knowing whether the person is smart or not, whether they’re a criminal or not,” Zuma said.

“Right now we have a criminal who is leading the country. I forget his name.

“He takes money and hides it in a bed and yet he is leading the country.

“We are suffering here. There are orphans.

“Who can say what this person who is leading us has done for us?

“He has charges. We want to end that because it’s our country.

“We must unite as black people with Umkhonto weSizwe ...

“With us, no black person will suffer. In this coming election, please vote for Umkhonto weSizwe,” he said.

The party’s representatives will be in the Mhlontlo area on Monday.

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