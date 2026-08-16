Tsolo man arrested after mother, 69, killed

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A 40-year-old Tsolo man has been arrested for the murder of his 69-year-old mother after she was allegedly beaten to death with a stick on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the woman was severely assaulted at Upper Mjika, Tsolo, at about 6.30pm.

She was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries on arrival.

“As police arrived at the scene, community members were holding the suspect. He had been assaulted by community members and was also rushed to hospital under police guard.

“The motive for the assault that led to the death of the deceased forms part of the investigation,” Matyolo said.

The man will face a murder charge and is expected to appear in the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court once he has recovered sufficiently to do so.

Acting OR Tambo district commissioner Brigadier Vukile Ntuli welcomed the arrest.

“It is so disturbing that a mother-and-son relationship can end up in such a gruesome manner,” Ntuli said.

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