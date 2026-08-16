Two Fort Hare students arrested amid protests

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Two University of Fort Hare students are expected to appear in the Alice Magistrate’s Court on Monday following their arrest amid student protests on Friday.

The students, aged 19 and 23, were arrested on charges of public violence after they allegedly threw objects at moving vehicles and attempted to set a police vehicle alight.

Police spokesperson Captain Majola said six motorists had since reported damage to their vehicles, with cases of malicious damage to property opened for investigation.

The two students are expected to appear in court on Monday, August 17.

“The SAPS has reiterated that acts of public violence and the destruction of property will not be tolerated.

“A clear warning has been issued to the student body: should any further incidents occur, the SAPS will be compelled to exercise its powers under Section 48 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which authorises entry onto campus premises for the purpose of effecting additional arrests.

“At this stage, six motorists have since reported damage to their motor vehicles, and cases of malicious damage to property were opened for further investigation,” Majola said.

He said police remained committed to “upholding law and order” and called on students to refrain from unlawful conduct and pursue their grievances through peaceful channels.

The arrests come amid protests at the university, though police did not provide further details about the students’ grievances in the statement.

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