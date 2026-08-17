Action against GBV must be more than just a hashtag, says former Miss Universe

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Uyinene's mother Nomangwane Mrwetyana leads the walk with former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Annual Commemorative Walk at Beacon Bay Country Club on Saturday morning.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has challenged South Africans to move beyond raising awareness about gender-based violence and take concrete action to make women safer.

Tunzi was speaking at the annual Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) awareness run and walk, which drew scores of residents to the Beacon Bay Country Club in KuGompo City on Saturday.

The event commemorated Uyinene Mrwetyana, whose murder seven years ago became a rallying point in the fight against GBV.

Tunzi said the responsibility for combating GBV could not be left to women alone.

“I think the question is why isn’t everybody a part of the initiative, you know, not just South African women but South Africans in general,” she said.

“We are faced with a huge crisis. Women are dying every day.

“Uyinene was first introduced to us seven years ago already, and it feels like every year, every month, every week it’s a constant reminder that it will never stop.”

Tunzi said awareness initiatives remained important, but had to translate into action.

“Where does it end? Because if we’re only talking about awareness and not implementing things that make for the safety of women, then what exactly are we doing?”

She said prevention should begin in homes and schools, with boys taught from an early age to respect women as equals.

“We can empower girls and educate girls, but if we’re doing nothing about the boys that are growing beside them, then it feels wasted,” she said.

“Let’s start at the homes; start them young to see women as their equals, to see women as people to be respected.”

Tunzi also urged communities to confront perpetrators, including those within their own families and social circles.

“We know who these people are. They are in our families, they are in friend circles, and they live within society,” she said.

“It’s not enough to do a hashtag; it’s not enough to just be here and be present and walk today.”

Uyinene’s mother, Nomangwane Mrwetyana, said the foundation established in her daughter’s name continued to make an impact despite limited resources.

“For me, it’s not even about how I feel; it’s about being able to execute what I promised Uyinene, that we will take her fight forward.

“Every time I want to give up, I tell myself that I made a promise to my child,” she said.

Organiser Esethu Sotheni said the turnout demonstrated residents’ willingness to become involved in combating GBV.

He said seeing young girls from different pageants walking hand-in-hand had been particularly powerful.

“It reminded us that the work we’re doing is not just for ourselves but to ensure that those young girls have got a bright future and live in societies that are safe,” he said.

Sotheni said the foundation was also increasing its focus on boys.

“We want to teach boys accountability; we want to teach them about consent.”

The foundation will continue working through its GBVF ambassadors in schools and its soccer programme, while a possible Uyinene Mrwetyana race is being considered for the 16 Days of Activism period.

Its next awareness walk will be held in Cape Town on August 22.

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