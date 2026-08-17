Eastern Cape exporters eye new markets at trade symposium

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape businesses will get an opportunity to connect directly with international buyers and investors this week as the province hosts its seventh Export Symposium and Exhibition.

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) event, which runs from August 19 to 21 at the East London International Convention Centre in KuGompo City, will bring together exporters, investors, business leaders, development finance institutions and policymakers from South Africa and international markets.

This year the symposium will be co-hosted with the Continental Energy Infrastructure and Investment Forum (CEIIF), broadening its focus beyond exports to include investment, infrastructure and energy.

The partnership reflects the increasing importance of reliable energy and infrastructure to the competitiveness of Eastern Cape businesses seeking to expand into domestic and international markets.

The symposium will also explore opportunities arising from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the potential for local businesses to increase trade within the continent.

ECDC said the event was intended to connect businesses with commercial opportunities rather than focus solely on policy discussions.

A hosted buyer programme will match export-ready businesses with verified international buyers, investors and potential strategic partners, while business-to-business meetings will provide companies with opportunities to pursue commercial relationships.

A 60-stand exhibition will showcase businesses, products and investment opportunities across a range of sectors.

The conference programme on Wednesday and Thursday will include panel discussions, workshops and sessions examining market access, regional value chains, infrastructure and investment.

The Eastern Cape has three commercial ports and two Special Economic Zones, alongside an established manufacturing and industrial base, which the province hopes to leverage to increase exports and attract further investment.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the symposium formed part of efforts to strengthen the province’s trade and investment position.

“The Eastern Cape has established itself as one of South Africa’s leading destinations for trade and investment. This year’s Symposium reflects our ambition to build stronger partnerships between government, industry and international markets, and to move from dialogue to delivery on the opportunities before us.

“I welcome all delegates to the Eastern Cape and look forward to the outcomes this platform will deliver for our province and our country.”

The symposium follows Tuesday’s Provincial Economic Stakeholder Engagement, at which government, business, labour, investors and other sectors are expected to discuss barriers constraining investment and job creation in the Eastern Cape.

ECDC acting CEO Thobile Buthelezi said combining the export symposium with the energy and infrastructure forum was intended to connect investment opportunities with potential financiers and industry partners.

“CEIIF and the Export Symposium reflect ECDC’s commitment to creating platforms that connect policy with implementation, opportunity with investment, and ideas with delivery.

“By bringing together government, industry, investors and development partners, we are moving from opportunity to implementation, and from dialogue to delivery.”

Delegates are expected from across South Africa, the Southern African Development Community region and other international markets.

The symposium’s theme this year is Powering Trade Opportunity: Connecting Infrastructure Opportunities, Energy and Strategic Partnerships in a Changing Global Economy.

Attendance is free, but registration is required through the symposium website.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch