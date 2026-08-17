Komani’s Empress to release heartfelt new single

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Komani-born singer and songwriter Empress is about to release her new single, 'Kudala', on August 18

Komani-born artist Akhona Amanda Ntantiso, known as Empress, will release her new Afro-pop single, Kudala, on Tuesday August 18, featuring Nyustar Da Vocalist.

Ntantiso, 36, from Ezibeleni, in Komani, said she wrote the song last year while in KuGompo City.

“I wrote the song last year at a studio camp, and it took me like an hour,” she said.

The song focuses on a relationship or marriage that is no longer working.

“It is about a relationship or marriage that’s not working and the other party begging the other not to leave,” Ntantiso said.

She said many listeners would relate to it from their own experiences.

“I’m hoping for a positive response for people to stream the song, and I’m sure many people will relate to the song,” she said.

“[The single features] Nyustar Da Vocalist from Man B Entertainment, and the song was produced by Nombila, a well-known producer from KuGompo City,” Ntantiso said.

Kudala follows Ntantiso’s six-track EP, Old Me, which is available on all digital platforms.

The new release gives her another opportunity to put out music while continuing to work independently.

“I’m not signed under a record label. I’m an independent artist but would love to work with a record label,” she said.

Ntantiso said pursuing a career in music had been a natural choice for her.

“I’ve always had a passion for music since I was five years old. It’s something that has been in me for years,” she said.

Her first exposure to performing came during her primary school years, when she joined the choir.

At home, she also had access to her father’s collection of cassettes.

“In primary school I was already in a choir at school, and my dad had this briefcase full of cassettes, and I would play them and listen to them,” she said.

While music is an important part of her life and career, Ntantiso also teaches English online and has also recently ventured into the world Djing.

For now, she is preparing for the release of Kudala, with Tuesday chosen as the official release date by Gazata Media, the Mpumalanga-based publishing company she is working with.

Ntantiso said she was looking forward to seeing how listeners responded to the track once it was released.

“The song will be available on all digital platforms,” she said.

For Ntantiso, the release is also part of continuing to put her work out as an independent artist while looking for opportunities to grow her career in the music industry.

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