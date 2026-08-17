KuGompo City cops uncover hidden cellar packed with suspected stolen goods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police investigating an assault case stumbled upon a suspected stolen-goods operation in a KuGompo City office building on Friday, uncovering a concealed cellar packed with computers, cellphones, ammunition and other items.

Two men, aged 44 and 32, were arrested after Cambridge police searched the premises in Vincent, while three others were taken in for questioning.

The 44-year-old, who owns the property and operates his business from the premises, cannot be named until he appears in court.

Part of the property is also occupied by a law firm. There is no suggestion that the firm was involved in the alleged criminal activity.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said officers had initially gone to the property to question the 44-year-old in connection with an assault case.

“We were searching for this arrested man, who is an owner of these premises, for something else …

“When police arrived at his doorstep, he wanted to forcefully lock himself inside the office building, raising suspicions and prompting us to conduct a search …

“This is where we discovered that the place had [allegedly] been used as a stash house for stolen goods, many of which he could not account for their ownership.

“As we were searching the place, we stumbled into another room, with a makeshift underground cellar, where we discovered many other allegedly stolen properties hidden,” Mbi said.

The property recovered included computers, cellphones and other electronic equipment, air conditioners, school uniforms, geysers, television sets, gate motors, swimming pool pumps, bicycles, a motorbike, car batteries, tyres and rims, small safes and ammunition.

Police also recovered municipal wheelie bins, vehicle parts, gas stoves and suspected stolen copper cable.

In an unexpected twist, police said an air conditioner stolen from the Cambridge police station’s detectives’ offices earlier in the week was among the property recovered.

Mbi said some of the other items could possibly be linked to burglaries and housebreakings in Vincent, Cambridge, Berea, Stirling and Bunkers Hill.

Police are now working to establish the origin and ownership of the recovered property.

The operation took another unusual turn while police and a Daily Dispatch team were still at the scene.

Three men, who police wanted to question, arrived at the property, with one pushing a trolley containing more suspected stolen property.

They were taken in for questioning.

Police suspect the two arrested men may be linked to a broader housebreaking operation, though this remains under investigation.

“The police are confident that many of the items recovered on the premises were items stolen during a spate of burglary and housebreaking incidents in the areas of Cambridge, Vincent and Berea,” Mbi said.

The two arrested men are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch