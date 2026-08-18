Local Heroes | Amanda Bothma opens the stage to all

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Writer, director and producer Amanda Bothma is using her Wela Kapela Productions theatre company to give aspiring actors from across the Eastern Cape a chance to pursue work in the industry, with auditions open to people ranging from as young as two to 80 years old.

Through the initiative, Bothma hopes to help local talent secure employment while creating opportunities for the province’s performers to be seen beyond its borders.

Every year, Bothma opens auditions for a pantomime or musical staged at the Guild Theatre in KuGompo City.

“It is open to everybody,” Bothma said. “We advertise in the local newspapers and on social media, and we ask people to come in for auditions.”

She said it was also a way of introducing young people to the performing arts early in life.

She pointed to Mawande Ntisane, who starred as Dandini in the Guild Theatre’s 2004 pantomime while he was at university and is now the theatre’s chairperson.

Bothma has spent about two decades involved with the Guild Theatre and is among those who started the Umtiza Festival in KuGompo City, which is celebrating its 10th year.

The festival provides Eastern Cape artists with opportunities to perform and earn money from their work, while its organisers, including Bothma, volunteer their time.

This year, Bothma presented four productions at the festival, including Sizwe Banzi Is Dead and The Tramp, a production about Brenda Fassie, Brenda and I, and Die Siel van Eugene Marais.

She said the relationship between the Guild Theatre, the Umtiza Festival and organisations such as Wela Kapela was important in creating opportunities for local artists.

“It gives Eastern Cape artists the opportunity to perform, to grow and to do what they need to do,” she said.

Her involvement in theatre stems from childhood. Growing up on a farm in the Western Cape, Bothma would organise concerts with other children and perform for their neighbours.

“I thought it was entertainment, but I absolutely loved it,” she said.

That love for performance has since developed into a career focused not only on producing shows but also on making the dramatic arts accessible to people who may otherwise never have the opportunity.

One of her recent projects, Spot, The Fearless Fish, saw six puppeteers take a production about keeping oceans free of plastic to 11 primary schools in Somerset East.

Three years ago, another project reached more than 35 schools across the Eastern Cape and close to 13,000 children.

The performances were presented in isiXhosa, English and Afrikaans, depending on the school, and were designed to work without the need for sophisticated venues or equipment.

“We do it on a rugby field, under a tree, or in a classroom,” she said.

Bothma said reaching rural communities was central to her work.

“That is my mission in the world,” she said. “Everybody must be able to have that magic.

“Everybody must be able to come to the theatre for a little while and escape life. And laugh with an open mouth. That is what I am trying to do.”

Her auditions are deliberately open, with aspiring performers not required to have agents, qualifications or industry connections.

“At the Guild Theatre, it’s open call,” she said. “There’s no qualification.”

For Bothma, the real measure of her work is not necessarily how many people remain in theatre, but the paths they take after encountering the performing arts.

“I’ve had kids that have been successful … ” she said.

“Some of them became the chairperson of the Guild Theatre. Some of them became captains of industry.”

Her aim is to ensure that access to the arts is not determined by where someone lives or what they can afford.

“That is what I’m trying to do,” Bothma said. “That is the most important thing.”

Nelson Reston, who nominated Bothma for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes Awards, said she had committed herself to the development of Eastern Cape theatre.

“It’s my privilege and pleasure to nominate Amanda Bothma as a Local Hero for all she has done to put the city on the country’s multicultural, theatrical and entertainment map,” Reston said.

He said Bothma, who moved to KuGompo City in 1987, had continued to promote local and untapped talent through her work.

Reston highlighted her involvement with the Guild Theatre, where she served on the board and chaired it for nine years, as well as her role in establishing the Umtiza Festival in 2016.

He also praised her work through her company, Wela Kapela, saying it had helped local performers gain opportunities.

“She is not only a ‘dramatist deluxe’, but quite an adventurer,” Reston said.

One of Bothma’s beneficiaries, Daniel Anderson, started working with her when he was just 10 years old, playing John in Peter Pan, and has since grown into a behind-the-scenes role in the industry.

Anderson said Bothma’s support had meant more than opportunities to perform; it had provided a way for him to keep working as an actor between larger productions.

“She’s extremely, extremely generous,” Anderson said.

“There’s a space and a place for everyone if you are willing to work hard.”

Anderson said Bothma had created several one-man, one-piano cabarets and mini-musicals for him, allowing him to earn an income when other acting contracts were unavailable.

“I don’t have to wait for a successful audition to be employed, and that is the greatest gift.”

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