MKP launches campaign to 'free' Eastern Cape voters

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Bridge To Heaven Christian Fellowship Church pastor Phikolomzi Mafanya praying to the MK Party leader by its leader Jacob Zuma in Mthatha on Sunday.

The MK Party, which is hoping to make inroads in the Eastern Cape during the November local government elections, has called on citizens in the province to free themselves from being “indoctrinated into a party which doesn’t serve their interest”.

The national and provincial leadership of the party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, are crisscrossing the eastern parts of the province visiting some of the traditional kingdoms and meeting party supporters.

The campaign trail kicked off on Saturday with a visit to Ward 1 in Port St Johns and later Nyandeni.

On Sunday, Zuma visited Bridge to Heaven Christian Fellowship in Mthatha and the Nyandeni Great Place, where he met AmaMpondo aseNyandeni king Ndamase Ndamase.

The delegation on Monday paid homage to AmaMpondomise king Luzuko Matiwane in Qumbu, where they also met party volunteers.

The Eastern Cape leg of the campaign wraps up on Friday when they pay homage to King Dalimvula Matanzima at the Qamata Great Place.

Party secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo said the province was one of the most disadvantaged in the country, but people continued to cast their ballot for the ruling party.

“That means political parties are not doing enough work on the ground to conscientise people that enough is enough, that they should stop voting for the ANC,” Nomvalo said.

Nomvalo described the MKP as an “alternative voice”.

“We want to conscientise the people of the Eastern Cape that they shouldn’t be viewed as people who are indoctrinated to a party that doesn’t serve their interests.”

He said the Eastern Cape government had been “given enough opportunities to serve this province”.

“We are hoping we are not going to lose hope, and these visits are giving us a renewed sense of hope that this time around people of the Eastern Cape will do wonders on the ballot paper — they are going to the MK Party,” he said.

Zuma, addressing supporters on Saturday, said: “We must unite as black people with Umkhonto weSizwe ... With us, no black person will suffer.

“In this coming election, please vote for Umkhonto weSizwe, then you can vote for whoever else afterwards.”

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