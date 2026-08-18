OFF TRACK | Activists celebrate win for Wild Coast’s marine life

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Dawn Brochenin, 54, Wild Coast teacher: “I was mad with anger in 2020 and my preschool at Hole-in-the-Wall, Ncinci Ones Montessori, was the first to protest against Shell.

“I did a fundraiser and hired two youths to go into the villages and play a recorded message from Sinegugu [Zukulu] in isiXhosa.

“We held our marches and our energy was high. I am so stoked that they lost the case this week. My motto remains ‘Go to hell Shell!’”

Joy Roach (SUPPLIED)

Joy Roach, leading ocean swimmer from Nahoon: “This is incredible really! It brings such hope.

“In 2020, things looked pretty bleak, but there were people who were determined to chase off the incomprehensible blasting off our shores.

“People were speaking up for our wildlife. I felt a bit despondent along the way though. It seemed like it was a losing battle.

“I am absolutely delighted at the outcome now! The people have spoken.

“The dolphins and whales have had determined spokespeople on their side — and it’s paid off.”

Chay Bacher (SUPPLIED)

Chay Bacher, former teacher, passionate ocean lover: “It felt really important to engage in any way we could.

“While the fight felt huge, you just saw so many amazing people coming together for nature.

“A win of this magnitude is a win bigger than we can imagine. We are watching a shift in humanity.

“There is so much hope in this judgment. A sustainable future is tangible in this victory.”

Mandy Uys (SUPPLIED)

Mandy Uys, aquatic scientist, oceanator: “2020. Overwhelmed by the size of this case, it was David vs Goliath.

“It was incredible to be part of a community uprising by the normally stoic (lazy) South African public.

“The collective voice of an ocean-nation turned into a roar countrywide.

“The Daily Dispatch was the first to report it. 2026. Massively emotional to be honest.

“The final win represents a quantum shift in natural law.

“It is so timeous that a community of people representing their natural environment and heritage beats a capitalist extractive giant.

“Indigenous voices and stories are finally getting recognition in management, governance, and now law.”

John Rance, legendary environmental officer for Border Deep Sea Angling: “I was appalled when I heard Shell was starting to blast.

“When I heard the ruling last week it felt absolutely fantastic. They got a bloody nose.”

Kevin Cole (SUPPLIED)

Kevin Cole, EL Museum principal natural scientist: “Although the ruling is a great victory for social justice let’s not forget the benefits the ruling has for the marine life of the Wild Coast, from the larger mammals like the year-round Bryde’s and beaked whales species, the migratory humpback and southern right whales, seals, the mesopalegic fish species and squid to name a few that will be protected from the very negative impact of seismic surveys and oil and gas extraction on their life cycles, biology and their rightful place in the ecosystems of the rich biodiverse seas of the area.”

Dr Div de Villiers. (MIKE LOEWE)

Dr Div de Villiers, Green Scorpions’ ex-leader and trainer of the Green Griffons: “The ruling shows that economic development should not trump a government’s environmental and social responsibilities, particularly for short-term benefits for politically connected individuals and wealthy outsiders.

“The judgment is a rare victory for the environment but shows the power that collective community action can have.

“To the best of my knowledge, the mass protests were among the largest ever held in SA relating to environmental justice.

“What it clearly demonstrated was the importance that many South Africans attach to the Wild Coast, a region that government should recognise for its ecotourism potential and sustainable natural resources.”

PETER JONES (SUPPLIED)

Peter Jones, surfer, activist: “I was gobsmacked when a few close friends warned me against ‘taking on the giant’.

“So many people in so many places put their time and feelings on the line.

“Having surfed and fished up and down the African coast for many years from Ghana, Angola, Namibia, SA, Mozambique and Kenya, I knew that I could make a difference.

“All I can say is what an amazing team effort.

“From the smallest bit of support like putting a sticker on your vehicle to the people who vehemently boycotted every Shell petrol station, people who mobilised, organised aeroplanes, legal people — the ocean thanks you. Take a bow, you are special.”

Dean Knox, protest leader and Jonginenge teacher: “The ruling is a great victory for the people of the Wild Coast.

“Although this is cause for celebration, this is not the only present or future threat facing this special coastline.

“We should campaign for the Wild Coast to be declared a Unesco World Heritage Site based on its rich and endemic biodiversity, the annual sardine run (greatest shoal on Earth), its importance as a whale breeding migration route and it being the ancestral and cultural home of traditional Xhosa culture.

“This recognition of the inherent value of the Wild Coast will provide an extra layer of protection against present and future threats.”

JANETTE BENNETT (SUPPLIED)

Janette Bennett, writer and protest supporter: “For the long-term protection of communities, the fact that they have been heard and this is in law is huge.

“Now we need be sure about the long-term protection of the ocean.”

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