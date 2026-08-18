OFF TRACK | ‘Little bullhorn’ syndrome divides local environmental efforts

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What happens to undermine environmental activism in KuGompo City?

Save Nahoon’s Kevin Harris, who was at the forefront of the Shell protest locally, says there is the problem with “the little bullhorn” syndrome.

Selfish interests can tend to separate from the big overall crisis of a polluted local environment.

He spoke of what he learnt in the fight against Shell.

“We ­were all surprised at the sudden public upwelling, but on reflection realised it was a foolish idea of the oil and gas explorers to imagine they could blast and mine on the much-loved Wild Coast.

“It was lunacy. And yet, now we see mining again proposed to destroy magnificent wild coast towards Hamburg.

“On the West Coast, dune mining is a mess.”

He has a screen grab of a message he sent on November 10 2021 to then minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Barbara Creecy, expressing his disbelief.

His message read: “This is going to be opposed at every level possible as citizens.”

He received this reply: “Dear Kevin, everything the government is doing, every policy we are undertaking, is for the best interest of the citizenry. Be rest assured [sic].”

He said: “What we learnt in 2021 as three of us rode out to Morgan Bay to create our message in the sand, was no matter how small or insignificant or impossible it felt, every single one of us was playing an important part in the broader effort.

“We realised then how vital community unity is when everyone is willing to get involved in a serious crisis.

“What holds back local environmental activism is fear and holding tight to little power bases.

“We must not let small interests, where each person has their own little bullhorn to shout others down, detract us from the bigger issue — such as the relentless pollution of our rivers and oceans and the failure of the authorities to put any meaningful resources into fixing it.

“We have a constitutional right to insist that these big disasters get fixed.

“If we keep demanding that our bulk sewer NBOS [Nahoon Bulk Outfall Sewer] system be rebuilt, we can get it done.

“We can get the right resources in the IDP [Integrated Development Plan] and the work can happen, and the river, our lifestyle and tourism, can be saved.

“But we need to form one united local movement.”

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