OR Tambo municipal manager accused of sexual harassment back at work

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Under fire OR Tambo district municipal manager Basil Mase is back at work, just a few weeks after requesting to be granted special leave.

Last month, the district municipality confirmed it had launched an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Mase following a complaint by a woman staff member.

Subsequently, it was revealed that Mase had requested to be placed on special leave.

This week, municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane confirmed that Mase had returned to work after his period of special leave lapsed on July 31.

Asked if his presence would not jeopardise the ongoing investigation into the sexual harassment claim against him, Kolwane said the municipality had “considered all relevant circumstances surrounding the matter, including the integrity and credibility of the process, fairness to all affected parties, and the need to ensure that the process proceeds objectively and without undue interference”.

“The municipality is satisfied that the municipal manager’s return to work does not compromise the process currently under way.

“The municipality remains committed to ensuring that the matter is handled fairly, independently and with the necessary sensitivity.”

She, however, said as the process of establishing the veracity of the allegations against Mase unfolded, the municipality would not comment on its merits or disclose information that might prejudice its integrity or outcome.

Mase, who was appointed as the administration boss in OR Tambo in 2023, is no stranger to controversy.

In 2015, the Dispatch reported that a task team that investigated sex-for-jobs claims and other recruitment irregularities at the Bhisho legislature had recommended action against three senior officials allegedly implicated in the saga, among them Mase.

On Monday, Kolwane confirmed the investigation of the sexual harassment allegation made by a junior woman employee was still under way.

However, she insisted it was important to distinguish between Mase returning to work and the investigation against him being finalised.

She said the two were separate matters.

“At this stage, the allegations remain allegations.

“The municipality will not prejudge the findings of the independent investigation, nor would it be appropriate to determine the matter through public commentary while the prescribed process is still under way,” she said.

“His return to office, and his continued performance of the functions attached to that office, should not be interpreted as an indication that the investigation into the allegations of misconduct against him has been concluded or that any determination has been made on the merits of those allegations.

“The investigation remains under way.”

It was reported last month that the complainant alleged she had been victimised after rejecting Mase’s advances, including being forced to attend meetings in his office despite her requests not to do so, according to some insiders.

The Dispatch also learnt that the complainant had been suspended earlier this year following disciplinary action against her, though the district municipality insisted her suspension was not linked to the allegations.

On Monday, Kolwane said the suspended employee had not yet returned to work.

“Her employment status arises from a separate employer-employee process and remains distinct from the matter currently under consideration.

“The municipality therefore cautions against conflating the two processes.

“The municipality will continue to allow the respective processes to run their course fairly and without prejudice to any affected party.”

She said the municipality remained committed to ensuring that the matter was dealt with seriously, fairly and independently, and in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework.

Mase had not replied to questions sent to him on Monday by the time of publication.

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