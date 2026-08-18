Protesting Mdantsane parents call for removal of principal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A group of about 50 parents protested outside a Mdantsane primary school on Monday, demanding the removal of the principal.

The parents launched their protest outside Vulumzi Junior Primary late last week, urging education authorities to intervene over the alleged mistreatment of pupils and teachers and other issues.

The protest followed an unsuccessful attempt by parents to secure answers from a department official and the school’s inspector.

Parent Lelethu Juleka said they were concerned about issues raised during a meeting with the school governing body (SGB) on Wednesday.

“Usually, parents are called to a meeting where they are briefed about what transpired in a previous meeting.

“Unfortunately, last Wednesday, some parts of the agenda were skipped, which raised major concerns among the parents.”

Juleka said one of the issues raised was the school’s alleged failure to implement the Disney Healthy Happy Play programme.

Developed by The Walt Disney Company Africa in partnership with the Sporting Chance Foundation, the programme aims to promote physical education and a healthy, active lifestyle among pupils.

It includes educational activities focusing on physical activity, sport, play, nutrition and healthy living.

“The issue started when the principal and SGB could not explain why the Disney programme had not been implemented, despite it having been introduced to the school,” Juleka said.

“We asked the SGB chairperson and the principal for an explanation, but they did not want to tell us until one of the teachers broke the silence.”

She said parents had raised several other concerns relating to the treatment and wellbeing of pupils and teachers.

“There are a number of issues that we want the department to intervene in.

“The principal [allegedly] does not care about the wellbeing of the pupils and teachers.”

Juleka said parents also became concerned after teachers appeared reluctant to speak during the meeting.

“One of the teachers tried to explain why they were not continuing with the Disney programme, but she became emotional before she could finish.

“Our last resort was to get answers from the school inspector, but that did not happen,” she said.

The protesters threatened to disrupt operations at the school if the department did not address their concerns.

Another parent, Nozuko Randoyi, said teachers were afraid to speak out because they feared being victimised.

“The teachers cannot even call us when our children fall ill. The principal denies them access to the school telephone.

“When there is no running water in the ablution facilities, she expects an elderly cleaner to fetch water from the community without assistance,” Randoyi alleged.

On Monday, the protesting parents gathered outside the school, waiting for education officials to hear their grievances.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department was aware of some the issues raised by parents.

“The district official did visit the school last week, with hopes of intervening, but he was [allegedly] intimidated by the parents.

“The meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, at the BCM district offices in Mdantsane.

“We have invited five parents, [the] SGB and school management, who will be discussing a way forward as we are [trying to avoid] depriving pupils [of their] education.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch