Shell ruling highlights climate law shift, says expert

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Dean Knox and his famous board at the first protest at Nahoon Reef. Picture: ALAN EASON

The Constitutional Court ruling outlawing Shell and the South African government’s exploration right to seismically survey and drill oil off the Wild Coast is part of a growing body of international law, which holds that harmful human activity is causing the climate to break down.

One of SA’s most distinguished sociologists and political economists and ecologists, Prof Patrick Bond of Wits University, said the Shell ruling was part of a “body of jurisprudence reflecting what can properly be described as a global reckoning with the legal and anthropological implications of climate change”.

“This convergence reflects a moment in international law in which climate change has moved from the margins of environmental diplomacy to the centre of legal accountability.

“Decisions implicating our environment demand justification, diligence and coherence in state conduct.”

Bond said the ruling had also placed the issue of climate debt and reparations on the public agenda.

He said South African courts were starting to set environmental rights in the constitution within the context of this international legal framework.

“This ConCourt language is very compelling,” he said.

“No matter how brief, it is vital insofar as it supports in footnote 61, the International Court of Justice advisory opinion in July 2025 that states cannot ignore their [corporations’] climate debt.”

Bond noted that SA abstained from voting on the issue of climate debt in the UN which, on May 20, voted 141 in favour of the ICJ, with 38 states, like the US, Israel, Russia and SA, either opposing or abstaining.

Bond said environmental issues were both of national and collective concern of all.

He said there had been significant developments at the international level around climate change and the intersection of environment and development.

“Climate change, by its nature, transcends borders. Its causes are diffuse, its consequences shared but uneven and its governance inherently international.”

He said Section 24 of the SA constitution, which guarantees everyone the right to an environment not harmful to their health or well-being, and places a binding legal duty on the state to protect the environment for present and future generations through reasonable legislative measures, now had to be understood in terms of the “broader framework of international law”.

In the past three years, three major international tribunals had delivered advisory opinions addressing states’ obligations in relation to climate change.

The International Court of Justice’s climate change advisory on July 23 2025 said states were subject to obligations, under treaty and customary international law, to prevent significant environmental harm, to act with due diligence and to ensure that activities within their jurisdiction or control did not cause damage to the global climate system.

The court argued that a state which carelessly authorised activities that materially contributed to greenhouse gas emissions would be held internationally responsible.

It argued that any such activity had to be taken within a framework of heightened diligence, informed by scientific knowledge, international commitments and the foreseeable impacts of emissions on present and future generations.

Bond said the original ruling from judge Gerald Bloem in the high court in Makhanda was that the fact that there was no expert scientific consideration from the state of how oil and gas exploration off the Wild Coast would impact on climate change was a serious legal omission.

“The high court concluded that climate change was a relevant consideration,” Bond said.

“Had the decision-maker had the benefit of a comprehensive assessment, a different conclusion may have been reached, particularly in light of the special legal status of the Wild Coast.”

The Wild Coast’s special status is that it is an area of unique ecological sensitivity, has distinct cultural and spiritual significance to local indigenous communities, and is specific protection under environmental statutes, especially under the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act (ICMA).

The Wild Coast also has “special legal status. It is designated as a protected coastal public property under the IMCA which imposed a strict legal duty on the state — acting as public trustee — to manage, protect and conserve the area for current and future generations, requiring a notably higher level of environmental care and meaningful public participation before granting commercial exploration rights”.

Bond said the Supreme Court of Appeal had failed to consider all the review grounds that the high court found to have existed and, how the remedy it ordered would address the failure of the decision-maker (the department of mineral and petroleum resources) to take into account climate change considerations and the ICMA.

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