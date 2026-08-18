Stalled Beacon Bay Crossing development finally under way

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The Beacon Bay Crossing development is back on track.

The controversial R350m Beacon Bay Crossing development that was once at the centre of protracted legal battles, environmental investigations and community complaints is now back on track, more than a decade after construction first began.

This comes after the Buffalo City Metro confirmed that the latest phase of the project received the necessary approvals, 11 years after the construction was deemed illegal.

In 2015, BCM ceased operations at the project’s Nompumelelo Township site after a small section of the cement flooring collapsed following heavy rain.

The city had accused the company responsible for the project, Slip Knot Investments 777, a subsidiary of SKG Properties, of not submitting the necessary building applications to carry out the development at farm 817.

The city said it did not approve any building plans.

The development came under further scrutiny for alleged violations of its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conditions.

The Eastern Cape department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism investigated and considered enforcement action against the developers.

The alleged breaches were related to the developer allegedly having conducted land clearance outside its development footprint, however no buildings were built outside the footprint.

The city then asked the East London High court to interdict Slip Knot Investments 777 from resuming work, and further called for the structures built without approval to be demolished.

Some of these structures were built as far back as September 2013.

In January 2016, Slip Knot requested further time to file opposing papers to the court action.

On Monday, BCM spokesperson Luzuko Buku said the latest approved plans for office developments on the site were granted on July 13.

Buku said that since 2017, the developer had submitted 16 building plans for approval, 14 of which had been granted.

“A land use approval was granted in March 2007 for the rezoning of this site from agricultural zone to business zone 1 purposes.

“All the existing land uses have been approved by our directorate of spatial planning and development.”

Buku said the current development was for office purposes.

“Conditions are basically those within municipal regulations and there is no extraordinary condition as long as the development is within what has been approved,” he said.

Buku said the city recognised the vital role that private developers played as critical catalysts in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities and elevating the overall competitive standing of the city.

​“We view developers as essential partners in the spatial development and growth of our city.

“Our goal is never to obstruct, delay or frustrate legitimate investment but we do, however, have a responsibility to ensure development is fully compliant with statutory frameworks and municipal bylaws.

“Compliance ensures that our city grows responsibly, safely and to the ultimate benefit of all residents.”

Initial plans revealed that a four-star hotel that formed part of a R350m city development was being built on the site as part of an eastward urbanisation trend, away from the city’s CBD.

Repeated attempts to obtain comment from SKG were unsuccessful.

The site is adjacent to Nompumelelo Township, with the area’s communal toilets being the buffer between the shacks.

During development a decade ago, some community members were against the project, calling for stormwater upgrades before development could conclude.

Responding to this, ward councillor Nwabisa Mcwabeni said the development should not proceed without meaningful investment in surrounding community infrastructure, particularly the already strained sewer network serving Nompumelelo.

Mcwabeni said he had not been informed about the latest phase of the development and would have raised objections had he been consulted.

He said the developers should help address longstanding community concerns, including sewer infrastructure upgrades that had delayed housing projects in nearby Quenera.

DA councillor Geoff Walton said the party welcomed development subject to it being in strict accordance with zoning and land use conditions.

Walton said they noted that approvals had recently been granted for offices, though it was understood that the original concept was around a hotel design.

“Regardless, we are pleased that there are now approved plans for the development of the site which has stood for far too long in a semi-abandoned state.

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