Hawks probe alleged irregular pension withdrawals at municipality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Enoch Mgijima municipality is seeking a court order to prevent nine employees implicated in the alleged scheme from accessing further retirement benefits while disciplinary and criminal investigations continue. Stock photo.

Nine employees at one of the Eastern Cape’s struggling municipalities are facing disciplinary action and a criminal investigation by the Hawks over an alleged irregular pension withdrawal scheme that may have cost R13m from state funds.

Enoch Mgijima municipality is seeking a court order to prevent nine employees implicated in the alleged scheme from accessing further retirement benefits while disciplinary and criminal investigations continue.

The matter came to light during a virtual special mayoral committee meeting on Monday, where Enoch Mgijima acting municipal manager Aphiwe Mkhangelwa revealed that seven employees allegedly applied for and received early retirement and pension payouts while remaining employed by the municipality.

According to a municipal report, the employees applied to the South African Local Authorities Pension Fund (SALA) during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years, claiming they had resigned from their positions.

However, the municipality said the employees never left their jobs and continued receiving salaries throughout the period.

The report states that the applications were submitted without the knowledge or approval of municipal management.

Two other employees have also been implicated for allegedly facilitating the withdrawals by authorising and forwarding the purported resignation documents to SALA.

The municipality alleges that their actions enabled the pension fund to process claims that would otherwise not have been approved.

The employees are further accused of subsequently applying for membership of the Consolidated Retirement Fund (CRF) on the basis that they had left the SALA fund, despite allegedly knowing they did not qualify for admission.

The report said the withdrawals included employer pension contributions, which were paid out without the municipality’s consent or authority, resulting in a direct financial loss to the municipality.

The costs are estimated to be around R13m.

The Dispatch has been reliably informed that some of the implicated employees are working at the municipality’s human resources and finance departments.

Enoch Mgijima spokesperson Lonwabo Khowa said the matters were sub judice and they were not in a position to divulge more.

Khowa said the implicated officials had been suspended and their disciplinary hearings were ongoing.

“The municipality takes a strong stand against acts of corruption and fraud,” he said.

“All matters will be brought to finality in due time.”

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed that a case of fraud was referred for investigation on August 14.

Mhlakuvana said one person reported the matter to the Hawks and the investigation was at an initial stage.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in the Chris Hani region has called for a transparent investigation into the matter

Regional secretary Teboho Motjeane said the union was caught by surprise by the report.

Motjeane said it took the allegations seriously and would not condone unlawful conduct if it was proven through a proper investigation and due process.

He said such conduct would undermine the integrity of the municipality and bring both municipal employees and the union into disrepute.

However, Motjeane stressed that the allegations should not be treated as proof of guilt and that the affected employees remained entitled to procedural and substantive fairness throughout the disciplinary and criminal processes.

He said the union had noted that the affected employees had secured independent legal representation in relation to the criminal investigation and respected their right to do so.

Samwu’s involvement would focus on labour and employment matters, including the disciplinary charges, procedural fairness, the evidence relied upon by the employer and the employees’ rights in terms of labour legislation and collective agreements.

“We wish to make it clear that the criminal process and the disciplinary process are separate processes.

“Samwu will not seek to interfere with or undermine the criminal justice process.

“Equally, the existence of a criminal case does not remove the employees’ rights to a fair disciplinary hearing in the workplace,” Motjeane said.

He also expressed concern about the financial implications of the allegations, saying information brought to the union’s attention indicated that payments involving only four of the nine employees allegedly amounted to about R8.07m.

“This is a matter that requires proper scrutiny and accountability,” he said.

Samwu said public funds and pension benefits must be protected and that all municipal employees, regardless of position or union affiliation, should be held to the highest standards of integrity.

DA MPL and constituency leader for Enoch Mgijima, Chantel King, said the party would take the matter further.

“So firstly, it can be dealt with by Mpac as a conduct, but we will also want to see this matter then being taken further to the public protector’s office, and for an SIU investigation, to see how we can have employees claiming money from pension funds, yet they are still employed,” she said.

DAILY DISPATCH