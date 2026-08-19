Heroes of education honoured at awards ceremony

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Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade and head of department Sharon Maasdorp with award recipients at the ceremony on Tuesday.

A total of 127 awards were presented to principals, teachers and pupils in recognition of excellence across the provincial education system on Tuesday at the Hemingways Hotel in KuGompo City.

The awards ceremony brought together the MEC Excellence Awards, National Teaching Awards and extramural activities awards in a combined programme aimed at recognising achievement both inside and outside the classroom.

The programme also marked a shift in the department’s approach to rewarding schools, with the Eastern Cape education department moving away from awarding vehicles to top-performing schools and instead focusing on initiatives aimed at strengthening leadership, teaching and learning.

In 2025, seven brand-new vehicles were presented to the best-performing schools of 2024.

This year, however, the department opted to recognise achievement through a broader awards programme covering teachers, principals and pupils, including excellence in sport, arts and culture.

Education MEC Fundile Gade said the awards were about more than celebrating examination results.

“Today, we gather not simply to celebrate results, but to celebrate the people, commitment and institutional effort behind those results,” Gade said.

He said the department’s Learner Attainment Improvement Strategy (LAIS) focused on identifying the reasons behind poor performance, providing targeted support and ensuring that improvements were sustained.

“We do not leave struggling schools behind, and we do not allow successful schools to become complacent,” Gade said.

The MEC Excellence Awards were launched by Gade in 2023 to recognise schools’ performance in the National Senior Certificate examinations and other areas of the education system.

This year, the programme was expanded to include excellence in extracurricular activities, including sport, arts and culture.

The initiative also seeks to promote a culture of excellence, encourage the sharing of best practices and support continuous improvement across schools and districts.

Mandla Makupula Institute director Pula Tabata said the teacher awards programme had created opportunities for teachers and school principals to share effective teaching practices.

“The implementation of the awards programme has promoted a culture of sharing best practices and methodologies among school principals and teachers across all quintiles, addressing historical imbalances and fostering social cohesion within school communities,” she said.

The programme was also aligned with the Education Transformation Plan adopted in 2017.

Novice teachers were incorporated into the MEC Excellence Awards as part of efforts to recognise and support young educators entering the profession.

“The move is aimed at retaining young talent and making teaching a more attractive profession for young people,” Tabata said.

The ceremony also reflected on the history of education and social justice, with the department commemorating 50 years since the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Eastern Cape education head of department Sharon Maasdorp said the ceremony recognised the collective contribution of pupils, teachers, school management teams, officials and education stakeholders.

“Today, we celebrate more than awards.

“We celebrate excellence, dedication, resilience, innovation and the collective contribution of our learners, teachers, school management teams, officials and education stakeholders to the advancement of education in the Eastern Cape,” Maasdorp said.

She urged schools and districts to actively participate in the awards and ensure deserving candidates were given opportunities to progress from school and district levels to provincial and national platforms.

Maasdorp said the department wanted to build an education system where no talent went unnoticed and no achievement went uncelebrated.

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