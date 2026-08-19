National ANC bosses reinstate Eastern Cape executive committee

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ASANDA NINI

The leadership vacuum in the Eastern Cape ANC will be a thing of the past, after the party’s national bosses on Wednesday reinstated the defunct provincial executive committee (PEC), whose term had lapsed in May.

The old PEC was revived and officially reinstated after provincial party leaders met secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in a virtual meeting on Wednesday morning, several party insiders confirmed.

The party’s PEC was replaced by an interim provincial task team (PTT) three months ago after its term of office had lapsed.

The move was challenged by some disgruntled party members who felt the PEC was not properly dissolved before the PTT was unveiled in May.

The high court in Makhanda, on June 18, agreed and dissolved the interim structure, rendering the provincial ANC leaderless for two months.

The court ruled that the PEC was not properly dissolved before the PTT was appointed.

Thus, the court ruled that no-one was allowed to represent the provincial ANC in any gathering or event, while decisions taken by the PTT between May and June were all declared null and void.

This left a huge leadership vacuum in the province, as there was no provincial structure to guide the party a few months before the November local government elections.

With the party facing the prospect of failing to submit candidate lists before the August 28 IEC deadline, reinstating the PEC was the only solution, according to party insiders who attended the Wednesday meeting.

The province still has several unresolved internal disputes.

All those who served in the PEC were reinstated, including provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi, who had been left out of the PTT’s top-five leaders when it was appointed in May.

The reinstatement is with effect from Wednesday, and one of its immediate missions will be finalising the ANC councillor candidates lists.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch