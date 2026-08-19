SPECIAL INVESTIGATION | Law must take its course, says family of suspected rapist

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The family of a suspected serial rapist known as "Vaselina" say their home was torched by an angry mob of villagers. Two women were arrested and face charges related to the incident. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

The family of a suspected serial rapist known as “Vaselina”, who is accused of terrorising residents of Tabase and neighbouring areas in Mthatha, has called for the law to take its course.

They said they were living in fear of being attacked for something they were not involved in.

The Dispatch spoke to a woman, who had heard rumours of a serial rapist but did not know who was allegedly involved until her 28-year-old son’s name was mentioned alongside the feared moniker on social media.

The 51-year-old woman said they were threatened by the community, who set fire to their three-roomed home in a village in Tabase.

“All that we are left with are the clothes we are wearing,” she said.

“One of my children in grade 10 has not been able to go to school since our home was burned because he doesn’t have a school uniform.

“My mother and I were there when those people came and sang in front of the house. They were burning the house and singing,” the woman said.

Two women, including the mother of one of the alleged victims, were arrested and face charges related to the incident.

They appeared in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and the case was postponed to Friday for bail judgment.

The state opposed their release on bail as they are facing a charge of arson, and could interfere with the investigation and state witnesses.

The accused women said they would plead not guilty to the charges.

The mother said her son had since been sent to a safe place pending further investigation into the allegations.

“Police said they cannot keep him in custody as he had no case that warrants him to be arrested,” the woman said.

“Because of the tension in the area, police advised us to find a safe place for him.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the suspect had a November 2025 pending case of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

“This case is currently before court, pending a decision,” Gantana said.

She said in June 2026, he was charged with housebreaking with intent to commit a crime unknown to the state, with an additional charge of rape.

“The matter has been [postponed] to September 3, pending the finalisation of DNA analysis.

“The SAPS adheres strictly to the principle that thorough investigations must be conducted to gather sufficient evidence that will ensure a conviction before an arrest is made.

“This is to build watertight cases for successful prosecution.

“Regarding the accused’s safety, the Mthatha Central police station facilitated initial protective measures after his home was burned down.

“However, it was his family who subsequently took him to an undisclosed location for his safety. The SAPS did not relocate him,” Gantana said.

The mother said she had heard of “Vaselina” but did not know her son was accused.

“Nobody ever came to our home to say they have been raped [allegedly] by him, or that he raped their children.

“If the allegations are true, the law must take its course.”

The EFF has hired a lawyer for the two women arrested for arson.

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