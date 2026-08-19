Traditional leaders awards strike five-year Sun City deal

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National chair of the House of traditional leaders; Kgosi Tebogo’ Seatholo, king of Amaxhosa Vulikhaya; Founder and CEO of Satla Nanziwe Rulashe; provincial chair of the house NW Kgosi Maetwe; Brett Hoppe, General Manager Sun City; Nkosi Langa Mavuso, deputy chair of the house.

The South African Traditional Leaders Awards (SATLA) has entered into a five-year partnership with Sun City Resort as it prepares to host its 2026 awards ceremony in North West Province.

SATLA and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) said the partnership reflected their commitment to celebrating, preserving and promoting traditional leadership in SA.

Founded in 2015 by Nanziwe Fatima Rulashe, the annual awards recognise the contributions of kings, queens, traditional leaders and traditional communities to cultural preservation, community development, social cohesion, nation-building and indigenous knowledge systems.

Rulashe said the partnership with Sun City marked a significant milestone in SATLA’s growth and would strengthen ties between traditional leadership and the private sector.

The awards were launched in KuGompo City in June, when Rulashe said traditional leaders should not be sidelined and organisers wanted to improve the event each year.

“This is more than just a signing ceremony,” Rulashe said.

“It is a beginning of a new chapter.

“We are creating a platform that recognises the contribution of traditional leaders and celebrates the heritage of our people,” she said.

The partnership is expected to help position SATLA as a premier platform for recognising excellence in traditional leadership while creating opportunities in tourism, hospitality, cultural exchange and economic participation.

Rulashe said the decision to move the awards outside the Eastern Cape should not be interpreted as a reflection on the provincial government’s support for traditional leadership.

“This partnership should not be interpreted as a reflection on the Eastern Cape government’s willingness or commitment,” Rulashe said.

“SATLA values its relationships with stakeholders across all provinces, including the Eastern Cape, and remains open to future opportunities for collaboration.

“These awards are not Eastern Cape awards but South African Traditional Leaders awards,” she said.

The announcement forms part of SATLA’s broader “Road to the Awards” campaign, which will include public nominations, a national voting campaign, media partnerships and leadership profiling initiatives.

It will also include the launch of the “Conversations with Kings” podcast series, aimed at educating South Africans about traditional leadership, indigenous cultures and traditional protocols.

The campaign will promote cultural education, including awareness of the appropriate ways to address traditional leaders across different provinces and language groups.

Rulashe said the awards, to be held at Sun City on November 21, represented an opportunity to strengthen relationships between government, traditional leaders, communities and the private sector.

“At this stage, the partnership is focused on the 2026 SATLA Awards.

“Both parties are committed to making this collaboration a success, and discussions regarding future partnerships will be informed by the outcomes of this year’s event.

“SATLA remains committed to taking its programmes across South Africa and looks forward to engaging with different provinces in the years ahead,” Rulashe said.

The awards come amid renewed debate about the role and authority of traditional leaders, with marches held in parts of the country in support of the institution of traditional leadership.

The SATLA gala dinner will bring together traditional leaders, government and business representatives, cultural practitioners, media partners and community stakeholders from across SA to recognise traditional leadership and community development.