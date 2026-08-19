Woman awarded R3m, nearly 10 years after injury in accident

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The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has been ordered to pay an elderly woman more than R3m in past and future loss of earnings, nearly 10 years after she was injured in a car accident at the intersection of St George’s and Oxford streets in KuGompo City.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her identity, was 60 when the accident occurred and was driving when she was involved in the collision.

She sustained bodily injuries and continues to suffer from severe neck and back pain, headaches and tingling in her hands.

In a recent judgment in the circuit court in KuGompo City, judge Lindiwe Rusi ordered the RAF to pay her R3,041,439 for past and future loss of earnings, together with interest at the prescribed legal rate from the date of the order.

The RAF was also ordered to pay the woman’s legal costs.

At the time of the accident, she was employed as an estate agent based in then King William’s Town.

“When the plaintiff gave her testimony, she could not turn her [head],” Rusi said.

“Hence, she would turn her whole body throughout her testimony.

“She further testified that she was no longer able to move around as she did before.

“Getting in and out of the vehicle and taking clients out have become a challenge.

“She also finds sitting and working on her laptop computer challenging.

“Yet this is an integral part of her estate agency work.

“Her disability has had the effect of reducing her working capacity.”

She said the effect of an agreement reached by the parties was that the RAF conceded the evidence presented by the woman establishing her loss, as well as the actuarial calculations regarding the appropriate award of damages.

“It is indeed so, that the true extent of a plaintiff’s loss of earning capacity is intrinsically uncertain.

“For this reason, the law makes allowance for events which may occur, or relevant conditions which may arise in the future even where it has not been proven ... that they will occur or arise.

“In the present case, none of the two expert witnesses who gave oral evidence testified regarding the contingencies as would be relevant in the plaintiff’s case,” Rusi said.

She said it was therefore incumbent on the court to determine, in the exercise of its discretion, the appropriate contingency deductions based on the facts presented in the case.

“The undisputed evidence suggests that she would have continued to work as an estate agent until the age of 75.

“Notably, when the plaintiff gave evidence in this court, she was three months away from turning 70.

“Her trade is incontrovertibly a physically engaging one, and it requires agility.

“The accident and its sequelae resulted in the plaintiff suffering severe disability which limits her capacity to carry out her tasks.

“These observations are not without significance for the present purposes.

“The evidence ... establishes that before the accident, the plaintiff was a healthy and able-bodied person.

“At nearly 70 years of age, she was still working as an estate agent.

“There is, importantly, no evidence of any unique risk factors applicable to the plaintiff.

“At 60 years of age when the accident occurred, the chance of the plaintiff being subjected to the vicissitudes of life would have become lesser.

“There is neither a justification for the application of the conservative 25% contingency deduction in respect of the plaintiff’s past and future loss in her uninjured state ...

“I am inclined to accept the deduction of 15% from the plaintiff’s pre-morbid loss of past earnings, and 25% from the post-morbid loss of earnings as postulated by her actuary.

“In as much as the plaintiff has continued to work as an estate agent despite her old age, these deductions sufficiently account for the probability of future unemployment due to age-related limitations.”

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