Acting municipal manager appointed to restore stability in troubled Ngcobo

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The embattled Dr AB Xuma municipality, rocked by sustained protests which led to the total shutdown of Ngcobo, in the Eastern Cape, for several days last week, has appointed an acting municipal manager.

The interim appointment of Simphiwe Malongwe, the municipality’s integrated planning and economic development director, was announced on Wednesday after a special council meeting the previous day.

The municipality said on Monday it had placed municipal manager Khathutshelo Mulaudzi on precautionary suspension while concerns raised by the Ngcobo community were investigated.

The Dispatch reported that Ngcobo became inaccessible to motorists and commuters last week as community protestors blockaded entrance points to the town, including the busy R61, demanding Mulaudzi’s immediate removal.

They accused Mulaudzi of being a stumbling block to the town’s progress, saying services including waste removal had deteriorated since his arrival.

Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organisation chair Gcobani Nkwelo, whose organisation led the protest, said it wanted Mulaudzi to be investigated.

The town had become filthy and its buildings were crumbling, Nkwelo said.

He also questioned the alleged suspension of several municipal employees, including managers under Mulaudzi’s authority.

On Wednesday, mayor Siyabulela Zangqa confirmed the council’s decision to appoint Malongwe to step into Mulaudzi’s shoes in the interim.

He said the special council meeting had been convened after sustained calls for the immediate removal of the municipal manager.

“After due consideration, council resolved to place the municipal manager on precautionary suspension, pending a thorough investigation into the allegations [against him],” Zangqa said.

“This step is intended to ensure that the matter is properly investigated while protecting the integrity of the process.

“The council further resolved to appoint Mr Malongwe as acting municipal manager.

“These decisions are aimed at restoring stability and strengthening good governance while ensuring that the municipality remains focused on its core responsibility of serving the community effectively.”

The mayor also confirmed that normal municipal operations had resumed after last week’s protests.

“We appeal to all members of the community and stakeholders to remain calm and allow the relevant processes to be concluded.

“The municipality will provide further updates where appropriate, while respecting the applicable legal and administrative processes,” Zangqa said

Premier Oscar Mabuyane had earlier called for urgent intervention to resolve the impasse while reiterating that “the rights of pupils, workers, businesses and other residents must be protected.”

Mabuyane discussed the issue during a meeting with co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams, his community safety counterpart Xolile Nqatha, Chris Hani district mayor Lusanda Sizani, Zangqa and the police leadership, according to Eastern Cape provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie.

Mabuyane said: “Where allegations are made, they must be properly investigated and the facts established.

“Equally, whether one is a politician, civil servant or municipal employee, where wrongdoing or transgression of governance prescripts and the laws of the Republic is established, consequence management is non-negotiable.”

“The right to protest peacefully is protected by our constitution.

“But that right does not extend to preventing children from attending school, stopping people from going to work or compelling businesses to close.

“Protestors themselves have an obligation to observe the rule of law and respect the rights of others,” he said.

Daily Dispatch