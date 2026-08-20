ANC ‘ready to hit the ground running’ after provincial leadership reinstated

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The ANC in the Eastern Cape is on a mission to reclaim lost ground and level ranks with the opposition after a two-month leadership vacuum disrupted the party’s municipal elections campaign.

This after its interim provincial task team (PTT), appointed in May after the term of the provincial executive committee (PEC) had lapsed, was dissolved by the court on June 18.

The party on Wednesday, however, moved to mend the eight-week leadership vacuum, as its national bosses reinstated the PEC, provincial leaders confirmed.

In a dramatic turn of events, and pressured by the fast-approaching deadline to finalise and submit a list of its councillor candidates to the IEC in eight days’ time, party bosses at Luthuli House reinstated the PEC.

Its immediate mandate is to deal with the troubled list process and take the party to a decisive victory in the upcoming November 4 municipal elections.

The PEC was replaced by the PTT after its term of office had lapsed, a move challenged by party members who argued that the PEC had not been properly dissolved before the interim structure was unveiled.

The high court in Makhanda agreed with those sentiments and dissolved the PTT in June, rendering the provincial ANC leaderless.

The PTT was dissolved after its existence was challenged by three party members who had, in March, managed to interdict the party’s elective provincial congress amid disputes over branch meetings and irregularities.

They argued that the PTT, which excluded former provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi from its top five interim leadership, was wrongly constituted while the PEC had never been properly dissolved.

The latest developments came less than 48 hours after the attorney representing the three party members, Sinawo Makangela, wrote to party bosses about the operation of party processes in the province outside the PEC.

In a letter on Monday, Makangela warned party bosses to refrain from “continuously excluding” the PEC from party activities while conducting the affairs of the province through regional structures, saying this constituted contempt of court.

After a virtual “consultative meeting” with party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday morning, both Ngcukayitobi and provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane confirmed their leadership collective was back in office.

However, Ngcukayitobi said they were still awaiting an official letter from their national bosses confirming the reinstatement of the PEC.

“Our immediate task is to now resolve matters relating to the lists, resolve disputes and campaign for the ANC victory.

“What has happened has been unfortunate, but we have to remedy that and correct all the wrongs that had happened in the party in the past five months.

“Where we can, we need to focus on taking the ANC on the right path and regain our strength for the elections purpose,” Ngcukayitobi said.

Mabuyane said the national leadership “felt that this is the way that we must go, just to make everybody focus on the elections, as it looked like we were not that coherent because of all these issues and dynamics that are happening in our province”.

“The expectation now is that every member of the PEC must actually leave everything aside and focus on the real issues at hand.

“Our opponents are gaining momentum and are becoming emboldened in our province,” he said.

“Yes, of course, this is not a simplistic issue. It’s an issue that surely we have analysed as a counterrevolution.

“There is a serious counterrevolution in the province, a serious infiltration.

“That’s why many, when they lose public meetings and all that, they choose to leave the organisation for opposition parties.

“It tells you these are not really ANC people. They saw that there is a vacuum in the province.

“You can see presidents of certain organisations coming in and out.

“Everybody thinks all of a sudden that the ANC is available, is on sale, and that everybody can come and do whatever he or she wants.

“We are observing that. But I don’t want to lie, the organisation in the Eastern Cape is strong.

“The reason is that, even if there was a vacuum at provincial level, the ANC has never collapsed. We have won by-elections.

“Simply because our regions are intact and our regions are strong and constitutional.

“We’ll try to catch up. We’ll hit the ground running to make sure that we are closing ranks and make sure that we are equal about everything.”

The party said its candidate lists were almost done and that it would not miss the August 28 submission deadline.

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